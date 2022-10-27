NBA Fan Says Beijing Ducks Would Love To Have Russell Westbrook On Their Team: "Mainly Because The Guy Will Give You Enough Bricks To Build A Second Great Wall."

It's not been a great Los Angeles Lakers stint so far for Russell Westbrook, and the trolling for the constantly in-the-headlines point guard hit a new low when a fan took to Twitter to roast him following his relatively poor showing in the first three games.

Westbrook didn't play against the Denver Nuggets following a left hamstring soreness, but the working theory was that he would perhaps not start for the side going forward.

One of the fans took to Twitter to post what was humorous, but could also sting for Lakers fans after a harrowing start to their campaign.

"Now if you are the Beijing Ducks, you would love to have Russell Westbrook on your team, mainly because the guy will give you enough bricks to build a second Great Wall."

The tweet comes as calls to move Westbrook grows louder with every passing game. While there have been earnest attempts by the former MVP to pull up on his defense, it simply isn't enough to overshadow his glaring shooting errors.

Anthony Davis Feels For Russell Westbrook: "I Can't Imagine How Tough It Is For Him."

If it was LeBron James and Juan Toscano-Anderson who came to his rescue early on in the season, the latest teammate to back him and also feel for what Westbrook was going through was Anthony Davis.

It's not been the greatest of starts for the guard as he currently averages only 10.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game. This is further compounded by his defensive limitations, but leaping to his defense was the Lakers' big man who has been consistent.

"As an organization last year, we saw it. I can't imagine how it is for him, but just as a teammate and an organization, we are supporting him and make sure that he doesn't get caught up in it. That's where things can go bad for him. We want to make sure he is continuously in great space. He was all smiles today and we wanna make sure that he know no matter what we are on his side. Whatever he needs from on and off the court, we are here."

While the trolls may continue to take shots at the under-fire Westbrook, and irrespective of his future with the franchise, there is no doubt that there have been segments of fans who still believe that Westbrook can still make a turnaround to his dismal season thus far. It all remains to be seen how he fares when the team plays the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday (October 28).