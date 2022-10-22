Russell Westbrook entered this 2022-23 NBA season with a lot to prove after a tumultuous 2021-22 campaign where he couldn't get things going with the Los Angeles Lakers. Lack of time together with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and some of his old known flaws, made Russ have a very disappointing season.

This term, however, he has renewed hopes. It's been two games into the season, and fans are already asking the team to move on from Russ. Some have already pitched ideas of what the Lakers can do with Brodie, but it's only speculation at this point.

Contrary to last season, Westbrook found a lot of support from his friends, including Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and even Bradley Beal. All of them defended him against criticism, but all these words haven't changed a thing for the former NBA MVP.

Juan Toscano-Anderson Shows Support To Russell Westbrook By Wearing His Jersey Post-Practice

During the first days of his second season with the Lakers, it seems like Westbrook has bonded with one of the new players. 2022 NBA champion Juan Toscano-Anderson has found himself defending Westbrook more than once, even sharing some wholesome moments in the locker room.

If that wasn't enough, JTA showed once again that he's very high on Russ, wearing his jersey post-practice. A picture shows Toscano-Anderson having a conversation with Matt Ryan while wearing the No. 0 from Russ.

This is a big gesture from JTA. He's really invested in this Lakers team, as he showed ahead of ring night, keen to spoil the special night of his former squad. He's now ready to help the Lakers compete for big things in the West, but it'll take a lot to reach the point where they want to be in.

Well, it's good to see that they are united and don't hesitate to support each other amid all the criticism they're getting after two games.