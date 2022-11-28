Cedi Osman Bleeds Yellow Blood After Getting Hit To His Face

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers weren't expected to dominate this season. Sure, they traded for Donovan Mitchell but most expected the Cavs to be contenders for a spot in the postseason. Instead, the Cavs have one of the best records in the league right now.

The Cleveland Cavaliers improved their record to 13-7 after registering a stunning victory over the Detroit Pistons. But during the game, one incident involving Cedi Osman shocked everyone in the NBA community.

During one play, Osman took an elbow to his face and started bleeding profusely. But the biggest surprise was the fact that Osman was leaking out yellow blood. Yes, you heard it right, the Cavs player was bleeding yellow.

This is indeed very surprising and has led to many theories from fans. Some fans are certain that Cedi Osman is indeed an alien. While that's a bizarre theory, the original reason behind it could be something serious. Let's hope that the Cavaliers' forward is fine and it's nothing serious.

Are The Cleveland Cavaliers The Favorites To Represent The Eastern Conference?

The Cavs currently hold the third seed in a star-studded Eastern Conference. They are only behind the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics in the table. Keeping that in mind, many are starting to take the team seriously.

So much so that veteran forward Kevin Love made a bold comparison between the current Cavs and the 2016 NBA Championship-winning team. At the time, Love was the third star of the team while the Cavaliers had a sensational duo in LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

While the current Cavaliers do not have players that rival the stardom of James and Irving, many believe that Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are currently the best backcourt duo in the NBA. Combining that with the likes of Osman, Love, and Mobley, they may actually be one of the dark horses to make it to the NBA Finals this season.

