Chandler Parsons Takes A Big Shot At Kyle Kuzma For “Thinking He’s A Star”

Chandler Parsons didn't like Kyle Kuzma's recent statements on his level and how great he is right now. The Washington Wizards forward is having a second chance in D.C. and he's maximizing it every time he goes out to the court. 

Kuzma recently make some big claims about his game, saying that he's the best player on the court no matter who's there with him. He's pretty confident in himself and nobody can change that. 

After this good season, he might be ready to get a $20 million or $25 million contract with whoever decides to make a run for him. Not everybody believes that he's worth that much and Parsons is part of that group. 

Chandler Parsons Takes A Big Shot At Kyle Kuzma For “Thinking He’s A Star”

Chandler, who recently shared a pic trolling Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban for getting a lot of money from him, recently talked about Kuz's contract prospects for the future, saying that he's very confident, but he's not as good as he believes. Talking with Michelle Beadle and Shams Charania on Run It Back, Parsons said: 

“Ignorance is bliss with him. He's got confidence. He thinks he's a star... I don't know if he'll ever be an All-Star. Is he gonna get a bag? For sure. He's playing great, he's got size, and handles; he can shoot the ball. I'd like him on a team like Phoenix, where he's got other players around him. I liked him on the Lakers and now I don't like him so much as one of the guys... If you put Devin Booker with him, he's a lot better... I don't think he's ever a one or two option on a championship team. I don't ever think he's an All-Star, but he's gonna get paid. And he deserves it. He's playing well, he can do a little bit of everything, and yeah, the dude is confident... He's playing better and he's going to get paid.”

Kuz has made sure that people give him his respect. He's been doing great in Washington despite a bad exit from the Los Angeles Lakers. He's always been confident, and his recent statements only confirm that. The Wizards see him as part of their future, and perhaps they'll be the ones offering more money for his services. Time will tell how this situation unfolds, but right now, Kuz is lined up for a big payday.

