Kyle Kuzma Says He Is A Better Player Right Now Because He Doesn't Play Behind LeBron James And Anthony Davis

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship behind the heroics of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But apart from the dynamic duo, there were many other players who played a crucial role in the Lakers winning the championship. Kyle Kuzma was certainly among those players who contributed to that title.

However, Kyle Kuzma was included in a trade package to acquire Russell Westbrook and was sent to the Washington Wizards by the Lakers. Since donning the jersey of the Wizards, Kuzma has changed the narrative about his career. He looks much more confident in himself and he now considers himself as the best player on the court every time he plays.

Kyle Kuzma Opens Up About Playing With LeBron James And Anthony Davis

Kuzma recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic. During the interview, he revealed several things about his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Kuz claimed that he was playing like a shell of himself with the Lakers.

The reason behind that was apparently Kuzma was held back by playing behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Via The Athletic:

"As soon as I got traded, I was ready to be more,” Kuzma told The Athletic “Being in this situation helped out a lot. Here, I’m not playing behind LeBron and AD. Those guys are my position, my type of player, who I am, my style,” Kuzma said. “So coming here, I don’t have that anymore. It’s been great because me, Brad and KP don’t get in each other’s way. We all just flow out there. It’s been a pretty good jell for the first 20 games. We’re all averaging 20 a game without having any friction out there.”

For the 2022-23 NBA season, Kuzma is averaging 20.6 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 3.5 APG. He is also shooting a career-high 45.9% from the field. Kuzma's performance has certainly impressed many around the league, including the Los Angeles Lakers.

So much so that Kuzma has been named as one of the possible trade targets for the Purple and Gold in the coming weeks. Will we see a reunion between Kuzma and the Lakers? Only time will tell.

