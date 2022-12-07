NBA Insider Zach Lowe Names Three Possible Trade Targets For The Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Fadeaway World

After a pretty disappointing start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers seemed to have caught a grip and stood back on their feet over the last 10 games or so. But that doesn't mean that the current Lakers roster is perfect and is guaranteed a spot in the postseason.

It was proven once again when the Los Angeles Lakers were forced to play most of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers without Anthony Davis. Davis exited the game due to having a high fever, and it is still not confirmed when the 29-year-old will return to the team.

Even apart from that, the Lakers are certainly in need of making a few trades to further improve their team.

Three Players That The Los Angeles Lakers Can Trade For

One of the biggest things that the Lakers need to improve this season is their shooting. Keeping that requirement in mind, NBA analyst Zach Lowe recently suggested three players that the Lakers could trade for in the coming weeks to further bolster their roster.

Zach Lowe and Dave McMenamin floated these names as possible trade targets for the Lakers for Nunn/Bev and a first (or multiple seconds). Kyle Kuzma

PJ Washington

Bojan Bogdanovich

Considering the Lakers have made it pretty clear that they do not want to include both of their first-round picks in any trade package, the team will be building a package around just one first-round pick and multiple seconds. In addition to that, they can sweeten the deal by adding a few players to any of the trade packages.

If any of these trades go down as the Lakers have reportedly planned, then they will hopefully get back into contention for a spot in the playoffs. But there is no guarantee of that happening since the rest of the teams may simply end up demanding more from the Purple and Gold.

