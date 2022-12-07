Skip to main content

NBA Insider Zach Lowe Names Three Possible Trade Targets For The Los Angeles Lakers

NBA Insider Zach Lowe Names Three Possible Trade Targets For The Los Angeles Lakers

After a pretty disappointing start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers seemed to have caught a grip and stood back on their feet over the last 10 games or so. But that doesn't mean that the current Lakers roster is perfect and is guaranteed a spot in the postseason.

It was proven once again when the Los Angeles Lakers were forced to play most of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers without Anthony Davis. Davis exited the game due to having a high fever, and it is still not confirmed when the 29-year-old will return to the team.

Even apart from that, the Lakers are certainly in need of making a few trades to further improve their team.

Three Players That The Los Angeles Lakers Can Trade For

One of the biggest things that the Lakers need to improve this season is their shooting. Keeping that requirement in mind, NBA analyst Zach Lowe recently suggested three players that the Lakers could trade for in the coming weeks to further bolster their roster.

Zach Lowe and Dave McMenamin floated these names as possible trade targets for the Lakers for Nunn/Bev and a first (or multiple seconds).

Kyle Kuzma
PJ Washington
Bojan Bogdanovich

Considering the Lakers have made it pretty clear that they do not want to include both of their first-round picks in any trade package, the team will be building a package around just one first-round pick and multiple seconds. In addition to that, they can sweeten the deal by adding a few players to any of the trade packages.

If any of these trades go down as the Lakers have reportedly planned, then they will hopefully get back into contention for a spot in the playoffs. But there is no guarantee of that happening since the rest of the teams may simply end up demanding more from the Purple and Gold.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Insider Zach Lowe Names Three Possible Trade Targets For The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Insider Zach Lowe Names Three Possible Trade Targets For The Los Angeles Lakers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Tim Duncan Opened Up On How Losing $20 Million Changed His Approach To Doing Business
NBA Media

Tim Duncan Opened Up On How Losing $20 Million Changed His Approach To Doing Business

By Divij Kulkarni
The Los Angeles Lakers All-Time GOAT Pyramid
NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers All-Time GOAT Pyramid

By Eddie Bitar
Charles Barkley Punched Bill Laimbeer In 1990 And Didn't Regret It Years Later
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Punched Bill Laimbeer In 1990 And Didn't Regret It Years Later

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Michael Jordan Explained How He Would Beat Stephen Curry In A 1-On-1 Game
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Explained How He Would Beat Stephen Curry In A 1-On-1 Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephon Marbury Brutally Calls Out NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith
NBA Media

Stephon Marbury Brutally Calls Out NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Is Not The Favorite Player For Even One Of His 6 Kids: "They Don't Care..."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Is Not The Favorite Player For Even One Of His 6 Kids: "They Don't Care..."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Skip Bayless Wants LeBron James And Anthony Davis To 'Feel Ashamed' After Bringing Out One Michael Jordan Stat
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Wants LeBron James And Anthony Davis To 'Feel Ashamed' After Bringing Out One Michael Jordan Stat

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Need To Make A Trade To Maximize Anthony Davis' MVP Performances, Says NBA Insider
NBA Trade Rumors

Lakers Need To Make A Trade To Maximize Anthony Davis' MVP Performances, Says NBA Insider

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Broke NBA On TNT Glass While Recreating Stephen Curry's Full-Court Trick Shots
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Broke NBA On TNT Glass While Recreating Stephen Curry's Full-Court Trick Shots

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
"Lil Baby And James Harden In The Club Together With A Mountain Of Money" Sixers Star Visited A Strip Club While He Was In Houston
NBA Media

"Lil Baby And James Harden In The Club Together With A Mountain Of Money" Sixers Star Visited A Strip Club While He Was In Houston

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ime Udoka And Nia Long Are Not Together Anymore After Coach's Affair With Celtics Female Staffer
NBA Media

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Are Not Together Anymore After Coach's Affair With Celtics Female Staffer

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Gets Real On His Return To Cleveland: “The Memories That I Have Here Will Never Be Forgotten."
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets Real On His Return To Cleveland: “The Memories That I Have Here Will Never Be Forgotten."

By Gautam Varier
Nike Have Slashed Prices Significantly For Kyrie Irving's Shoes After Ending Their Partnership With Him
NBA Media

Nike Have Slashed Prices Significantly For Kyrie Irving's Shoes After Ending Their Partnership With Him

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Reveals What Aspect Of Anthony Davis' Game They Miss The Most When He's Out
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals What Aspect Of Anthony Davis' Game They Miss The Most When He's Out

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James and Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Doesn't Believe In The Lakers: "If The Playoffs Started Today, They Wouldn’t Even Be In The Play-In Game...”

By Nico Martinez