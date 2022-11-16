Credit: Fadeaway World

When the Los Angeles Lakers went all the way and won the championship in 2020, few could have foreseen the rough years that lay ahead for them. A first-round exit in the 2021 playoffs was followed by a disastrous campaign in 2021-22 where they failed to make the playoffs.

This season is promising to be much of the same and you can say it's actually worse than last season, which is honestly quite astonishing, considering how terrible 2021-22 was. The Lakers finished 33-49 then and are 3-10 now, but they remain a fixture on national television despite all their struggles.

Charles Barkley Hilariously Says That Lakers Games Should Be Removed From National Television

Someone who gets forced to watch and talk about the Lakers because of it is Charles Barkley when he is on Inside the NBA on TNT. Barkley has been quite critical of the Lakers for a while now and after seeing the Kings demolish the Nets, he hilariously said that the Kings should get all of the Lakers' nationally televised games.

"Let's call Adam Silver, he's at the game. Let's move all the Sacramento Kings (games) in for the Lakers... Let's kill all the Lakers games"

Well, the Kings do have the best record among the teams from California after this dominating win over the Nets and they are definitely a more fun team to watch than the Lakers at this point. Still, the Lakers are the most popular sports team in the U.S. as per a recent study and they'll always be at the front of the line when it comes to nationally televised games.

Barkley also blasted the Nets during this episode as he called it a wasted 4 years for the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He also had a message for the other member of the Brooklyn Big 3, as he stated that he does not feel good about Ben Simmons heading to face the Sixers in Philadelphia next week. Things are definitely not looking good for the Nets right now as the honeymoon period under new head coach Jacque Vaughn seems to have come to an end.

