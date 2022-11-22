Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

In an ideal world, everyone gets along well and is treated the same, but we, unfortunately, don't live in one. Tensions tend to run high due to topics like race, religion, etc., and we saw one recently when Kyrie Irving caused an uproar by posting a link to a movie that has been widely described as.

While Kyrie received a lot of criticism for posting it and then refusing to apologize, not many within the NBA community spoke out against him. Charles Barkley was one of the exceptions, though, as he was quite critical of Irving and wanted him to get suspended.

Charles Barkley Is Disappointed With How Black People Treat Gays

Barkley did receive some pushback for his stance, and he angered his community even further recently for some comments he made during an appearance on CNN. On the back of the shooting incident at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Barkley expressed his disappointment at how black people treat gays and stated that it has bothered him since his younger days.

"One thing that’s always disappointed me: Black people treat gay people, we are the worst when it comes to treating gay people and that's one thing growing up it always bothered me and I want to reach out to you and all my gay friends and my transgender friends and tell me you man, I got nothing but love and respect for you. I want you to be you... I understand being black what it is like being gay because you get mistreated and it's really unfortunate and sad, and stupid to be honest with you."

Barkley received a ton of backlash for these comments and he should have seen it coming.

"They need to stop letting this dude talk about anything besides basketball, golf or gambling."

"This dude is doing too much 🤦🏾‍♂️"

"That’s a lie."

"Barkley is a disgrace"

"We stop listening to Charles many years ago."

"athletes and celebrities should not be our leaders or spokespeople."

"Charles Barkley is monumentally stupid."

"That big old head and yet so much cap 🧢"

"Buddy is reinforcing stereotypes. Should be canceled for blanket judgment of a whole community."

"He just doesn't know when to stop sometimes."

"A disgrace to the community."



"Can’t believe he actually said that I guess some rich people are not the most smartest"

"This isn't true...repeat...this isn't true"

"Wait? Who told him that??..smh"

"This man does not represent the 'Black' voice."

Considering that the man who shot at that club wasn't black, these comments from Barkley do come across as a bit weird. It is great that he has always openly supported gay and transgender people, as they do need all the support they can get, but making a blanket statement about an entire community was the wrong thing to do

Barkley isn't one who cares about what others say or think about him, though, so it's unlikely he backs down from what he said here. It is just a sad situation all around at this point.

