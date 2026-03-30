Charles Barkley Slams Donald Trump’ Administration For Treatment Of Immigrants: “A Travesty And A Disgrace”

Charles Barkley used a national platform to deliver one of his strongest off-court statements in recent memory, taking aim at Donald Trump and his administration’s handling of immigration policy.

Speaking during CBS’ March Madness coverage, Barkley reacted to a feature on UConn forward Alex Karaban, a first-generation American, and used that moment to highlight what he sees as a growing problem in how immigrants are being treated.

‘I want to be very careful with my words right now because this is a really touching subject for me. I love that kid and his family. But the way some of these immigrants are getting treated in our country right now is a travesty and a disgrace.”

“There is a difference between amazing immigrants and criminal immigrants. What’s happening right now to some of these amazing immigrants is really unfortunate and really sad. That’s a great immigrant story. We have a lot of great immigrant stories whose stories need to be told.”

“But some of the stuff happening right now is unfair. Immigrants built this country. They deserve respect.”

The timing of his comments matters. Immigration has remained a central issue under the current administration, with increased enforcement measures and deportation efforts drawing both support and criticism.

Barkley’s remarks reflect the latter, aligning with those who believe enforcement has extended beyond targeting crime and into broader communities. He did not reference specific policies or incidents, but the tone of his comments suggested concern with the overall direction rather than isolated cases.

What stood out was the way Barkley framed the conversation. He did not dismiss the need for law enforcement or border control. Instead, he focused on the human side of the issue, emphasizing that not all immigrants should be viewed through the same lens.

By separating criminal activity from broader immigration narratives, he challenged a perspective that often groups both together in public discourse. That distinction became the core of his argument, and it’s where his frustration was most evident.

This is not new territory for Barkley. Throughout his post-playing career, he has been willing to speak on political and social issues, often using his platform to address topics that extend beyond basketball. His approach tends to avoid detailed policy breakdowns, focusing instead on broad principles and personal reactions.

In this case, it was about fairness, respect, and acknowledging contributions that often go overlooked.

For Barkley, the issue comes down to a simple idea. Immigrants have played a major role in shaping the country, and in his view, they deserve to be treated with a level of respect that reflects that history.