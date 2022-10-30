Danny Green Criticizes Los Angeles Lakers For Constructing A Poor Roster Around LeBron James And Anthony Davis

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 0-5 on the season, and there is no doubt that this was a poor start for the team. A lot of people thought that they would be a better team this season due to them adding a lot of defensive-minded players to their roster.

Despite the new players on the team, the results have obviously not been there. A lot of people have criticized the way that the Los Angeles Lakers have constructed their team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The latest criticism came from Danny Green who pointed out that it doesn't "take a rocket scientist" to build a good team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. (51:15)

“We know what happened,” said Green. “I think it’s interesting, I mean all the teams that I’ve played for, you try to see what kind of moves they make, what direction they’re going in, and especially if you win a championship there, it’s home, you have some type of invested feeling toward that city, toward that group, toward some of the players that are still there, the organization. I mean we know what happened, things have changed, they have Dennis [Schroder] back now for cheaper. I thought he was a good fit for them. I thought there was a lot of good pieces that were good fits for them that they let go or traded away and they thought they had a better fit. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what you need around LeBron and AD.

Obviously, it's still early in the season, and there is a chance that the Los Angeles Lakers could bounce back. After all, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are on the roster, and they are obviously both elite players. However, there are definitely people who think that the Los Angeles Lakers should "blow it up" based on their slow start.

The Los Angeles Lakers Need To Add 3PT Shooting

There is no doubt that one of the biggest problems for the Los Angeles Lakers this season has been their anemic offense, which is poor due to the team's lack of 3PT shooting. In fact, LeBron James even admitted earlier in the season that the Lakers are "not a team that's constructed of great shooting".

“We’re getting great looks, but it could also be teams giving us great looks. To be completely honest, we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting. That’s just (what) the truth of the matter is. It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team... we're not sitting here with a bunch of 40+ career three-point shooting guys”

Historically, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have thrived when 3PT shooters are next to them. It thus makes sense for the Los Angeles Lakers to add 3PT shooters to the roster in the future.

It remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Lakers are able to find some 3PT shooters they can either trade for or sign from free agency. If they are able to do that, then they will likely be a much better team offensively.