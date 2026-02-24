Danny Green On Culture Shock When NBA Players Become Regular Civilians: “Making Your Own Doctor’s Appointments”

Danny Green shares how NBA teams take care of their players.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read

Credit: Getty Images

Making it to the NBA completely changes your life, as does leaving it. Danny Green and Paul Pierce spent over a decade in the league, and they were asked on their No Fouls Given podcast about the biggest joys and challenges for them post-retirement.

Green and Pierce pointed to being with their families as something that brings them joy, which isn’t surprising. You’re away from home a lot when you’re playing, and now you get to be with your loved ones. As for the challenges, Green says they just become ordinary citizens once they retire.

“It’s the same for everybody,” Green said. “When you retire, man, just going back to being a regular civilian. And I know it’s a wild comparison, but I compare us to the between-the-lines guys. We have so much access to everything. When we become a regular civilian, it’s a culture shock. So, like the guys that are the inmates, they have no freedoms, and when they come to the real world, [everything’s different].”

Green was asked what the players need to get used to, and it turns out that NBA teams take care of a lot of things for them.

“Just everyday life,” Green stated. “Making your own doctor’s appointments, going to the dentist, paying your own bills… They do everything for you.”

Pierce pointed out that players don’t have to worry about food either. Not only does Green no longer get that free food, but he is also treated like a commoner when he goes out.

“Even restaurants ain’t staying open late for you,” Green said. “You ain’t getting the same perks as you were before. People ain’t after you as much. You ain’t getting the same type of [treatment], ‘Oh, I got to park here, too?’ ‘Yeah, you got to park here, motherf*****.’ You can’t get the VIP parking.”

Pierce, though, does get that VIP parking. The fact that he was an NBA star, unlike Green, probably helps him. There probably isn’t any restaurant in Boston where he wouldn’t get treated like royalty.

Pierce spent the first 15 seasons of his NBA career with the Boston Celtics. He led them to a title in 2008 and won Finals MVP as well. Pierce would also suit up for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers, and finished his career in 2017 with averages of 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.

Green actually enjoyed a lot more team success than Pierce, winning three NBA titles in his 15 seasons in the league. He was never viewed as a star, but was a very good role player for much of his career. Green walked away from the game in 2024 with career averages of 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Jan 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Kevin Durant Continues His War Against Adidas, Resumes His 2-Year Beef
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like