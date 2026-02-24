Danny Green On Culture Shock When NBA Players Become Regular Civilians: “Making Your Own Doctor’s Appointments”

Making it to the NBA completely changes your life, as does leaving it. Danny Green and Paul Pierce spent over a decade in the league, and they were asked on their No Fouls Given podcast about the biggest joys and challenges for them post-retirement.

Green and Pierce pointed to being with their families as something that brings them joy, which isn’t surprising. You’re away from home a lot when you’re playing, and now you get to be with your loved ones. As for the challenges, Green says they just become ordinary citizens once they retire.

“It’s the same for everybody,” Green said. “When you retire, man, just going back to being a regular civilian. And I know it’s a wild comparison, but I compare us to the between-the-lines guys. We have so much access to everything. When we become a regular civilian, it’s a culture shock. So, like the guys that are the inmates, they have no freedoms, and when they come to the real world, [everything’s different].”

Green was asked what the players need to get used to, and it turns out that NBA teams take care of a lot of things for them.

“Just everyday life,” Green stated. “Making your own doctor’s appointments, going to the dentist, paying your own bills… They do everything for you.”



Pierce pointed out that players don’t have to worry about food either. Not only does Green no longer get that free food, but he is also treated like a commoner when he goes out.

“Even restaurants ain’t staying open late for you,” Green said. “You ain’t getting the same perks as you were before. People ain’t after you as much. You ain’t getting the same type of [treatment], ‘Oh, I got to park here, too?’ ‘Yeah, you got to park here, motherf*****.’ You can’t get the VIP parking.”

Pierce, though, does get that VIP parking. The fact that he was an NBA star, unlike Green, probably helps him. There probably isn’t any restaurant in Boston where he wouldn’t get treated like royalty.

Pierce spent the first 15 seasons of his NBA career with the Boston Celtics. He led them to a title in 2008 and won Finals MVP as well. Pierce would also suit up for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers, and finished his career in 2017 with averages of 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.

Green actually enjoyed a lot more team success than Pierce, winning three NBA titles in his 15 seasons in the league. He was never viewed as a star, but was a very good role player for much of his career. Green walked away from the game in 2024 with career averages of 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.