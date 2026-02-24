Kevin Durant Continues His War Against Adidas, Resumes His 2-Year Beef

Kevin Durant has never been shy about speaking his mind, especially online, and his long-running tension with Adidas just flared up again in spectacular fashion.

During All-Star Weekend, a clip surfaced of Durant bluntly asking, “Who the f**k wear Adidas? Nah real s**t, who the hell wear Adidas?”

“Who the f**k wears Adidas?” – Kevin Durant 👀 (via kpreme/IG) pic.twitter.com/16vXzxcLEk — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) February 24, 2026

The quote immediately reignited a feud that dates back to late 2023, when Durant publicly dismissed the idea of ever wearing Adidas sneakers.

At the time, he responded to a viral post about Anthony Edwards’ signature shoe by saying, “Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them.”

That comment set off a chain reaction. Adidas’ social media account fired back with a now-deleted post that read, “u dusty bouta retire soon anyway.”

Adidas just ended Kevin Durant’s career 😭 pic.twitter.com/q7mwO74RkY — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) December 1, 2023

The brand later tried to soften the blow by joking that the message was meant for a burner account, but the damage was done. The back and forth quickly became one of the most bizarre player brand clashes in recent memory.

Durant, a lifelong Nike athlete, has built one of the most successful signature lines in basketball under the Swoosh. His loyalty to Nike has never wavered, even as he has changed teams multiple times throughout his career. In that sense, his Adidas shots feel less random and more like brand warfare wrapped in Durant’s trademark bluntness.

Still, this is not just about corporate rivalry. It is personal. Adidas has heavily invested in the next wave of NBA stars, including Edwards, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Trae Young. Edwards, in particular, has become the face of the brand’s current basketball push. For Durant to publicly ridicule Adidas shoes inevitably places Edwards in the middle of a fight he did not start.

From a business standpoint, Adidas remains one of Nike’s biggest global competitors, boasting a multibillion-dollar valuation and expanding presence in basketball culture. The brand’s willingness to clap back at Durant suggests it is no longer content playing second fiddle in the sneaker wars. However, publicly insulting a two-time Finals MVP is a risky marketing move, especially when that player is still averaging over 30 points per game deep into his thirties.

Durant’s latest remarks show that the tension has not cooled. Two years later, he is still openly mocking the brand. Whether that is playful trolling or genuine disdain is unclear, but it reinforces Durant’s reputation as one of the most unfiltered superstars of his generation.

What makes this saga fascinating is how rare it is to see a major apparel company engage directly with a player in such a public manner. Sneaker deals are usually polished, carefully managed partnerships. This, instead, feels raw and unscripted.

As Durant continues to perform at an elite level and Adidas pushes its young stars into the spotlight, this feud adds another layer to the NBA’s ever evolving culture battle. It is no longer just about points and championships. It is about brand identity, loyalty, and influence.

For now, Durant appears perfectly comfortable continuing his war. And given his history, he is unlikely to back down anytime soon.