Darryn Peterson And 2026 NBA Draft Prospects Name Their GOAT; Share First LeBron James Memory

The NBA’s GOAT debate has mostly come down to Michael Jordan and LeBron James, and they were the only two names brought up by 2026 draft prospects during an interview with Bleacher Report. The prospects were asked the first person that came to mind when they heard the word GOAT.

Mikel Brown: “Michael Jordan.”

Caleb Wilson: “LeBron James.”

Darryn Peterson: “Bron.”

Nate Ament: “Michael Jordan.”

Chris Cenac Jr.: “LeBron James.”

Isaiah Evans: “LeBron.”

Kingston Flemings: “LeBron.”

Brayden Burries: “It’s like hard. Michael Jordan, but LeBron, too, though.”

Kylan Boswell: “Michael Jordan.”

The more popular pick here was James, which was to be expected. Jordan’s glory days were long before these prospects were born. Heck, they weren’t alive when the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted James in 2003. He has been in the NBA throughout all of their lives, which is ridiculous.

James just wrapped up his 23rd season in the NBA and has gas left in the tank to carry on. He is already the only player to play a 23rd season, and no one would be surprised if he plays a 24th. The longevity is mind-boggling.

James has won four NBA titles, four Finals MVPs, four MVPs, one scoring title, and one assists title so far. He is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, and you wouldn’t fancy any of these prospects’ chances of surpassing him one day.

As for Jordan, he won six NBA titles, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, one DPOY, and 10 scoring titles. The resume is better, but as time goes on, he will become a less popular pick.

Getting back to James, with him being in the NBA before these prospects were born, they were asked to share their first memory of him.

AJ Dybantsa: “He was probably on the Heat with the headband, dunking.”

Darryn Peterson: “First thing that come to mind is coming back 3-1 from the Warriors.”

Brayden Burries: “Him dunking on what was it? Jason Terry?”

Isaiah Evans: “The chase-down block. I seen that on TV live. I was like, ‘Whoa.'”

Darius Acuff: “2016. I watched him play in person, him and Kyrie [Irving]. It was great, for sure.”

Kylan Boswell: “I think watching like YouTube highlights of him hitting the game-winner against the Warriors.”

Caleb Wilson: “Probably when he did the step thing [silencer celebration], or maybe like 2016 Cavs.”

Keaton Wagler: “When I was watching just a regular season game when he was on the Heat with Chris Bosh, Mario Chalmers, Dwyane Wade.”

Cameron Boozer: “Probably him doing a dunk or something. I don’t even know, honestly.”

Mikel Brown: “As vivid I would probably say is like when he’s playing the Spurs. I had my Miami Heat jersey. Told my parents, ‘Make sure you wash it,’ so I could wear it every time he plays.”

Kingston Flemings: “I can’t tell you my first memory. My favorite memory, though, when he got that block on [Andre Iguodala]. Well, we were listening it on the radio. We heard the miss. We heard him come down, and it was just crazy hearing it on the radio. And obviously, I saw it after. I envisioned it, but it didn’t do it justice. I didn’t know he ran from the corner all the way to getting it almost top of the backboard. I didn’t know that.”

None of these players pointed to anything from James’ first stint with the Cavaliers from 2003 to 2010. If you remember watching any of it live, well, you might officially be old now.

You’d imagine these youngsters wouldn’t have thought they’d get an opportunity to share the court with James when they first saw him play. He’s somehow still here, though, and is fully capable of making life miserable for each and every one of them on the court.