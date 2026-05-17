Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 7 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 7 is at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, May 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Pistons and Cavaliers are tied 3-3 after a series with no stable rhythm. The Pistons won the first two games, the Cavaliers won the next three, and the Pistons answered with a 115-94 road win in Game 6. Now everything is reduced to one game.

Game 6 was not close after halftime. The Pistons outscored the Cavaliers 61-43 in the second half, forced 20 turnovers, and turned them into 28 points. Cade Cunningham had 21 points and eight assists. Jalen Duren added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Paul Reed scored 17 points in 16 minutes. Ausar Thompson had 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and four steals before fouling out.

The Cavaliers were poor. James Harden had 23 points and seven rebounds, but also eight turnovers. Donovan Mitchell scored 18 points on 6-of-20 shooting. Evan Mobley added 18 points. The Cavaliers lost at home for the first time in seven playoff games, and now they need a road Game 7 win to keep the season alive.

Injury Report

Pistons

Duncan Robinson: Questionable (lower back soreness)

Kevin Huerter: Questionable (left adductor strain)

Caris LeVert: Questionable (right heel contusion)

Cavaliers

Larry Nance Jr.: Doubtful (illness)

Robinson, Huerter, and LeVert are all listed as questionable for Game 7. Huerter did not play in Game 6 after aggravating the adductor injury, while Robinson returned and scored 14 points in 20 minutes. Nance is listed as doubtful for the Cavaliers because of illness.

Why The Pistons Have The Advantage

The Pistons have home court and the better Game 6 form. That matters in a Game 7. They were down 3-2, went on the road, and won by 21 points. That was not only a shooting game. It was defense, pressure, pace, and better physical force.

The main number is 28 points off 20 turnovers. That is the Cavaliers’ biggest problem. When Harden and Mitchell are loose with the ball, the Pistons get easy offense before the Cavaliers can set their defense. That is exactly how Game 6 changed. The Pistons do not need Cunningham to score 40 if they keep getting transition and semi-transition chances.

Cunningham is still the key. He had only 21 points in Game 6, but he controlled the game better than the raw scoring number shows. His five threes gave the Pistons early spacing, and his eight assists helped keep the offense connected. The Cavaliers have trapped him in this series, especially late in games, but Game 6 showed the Pistons can punish that if the second side reacts fast.

Duren also has to be a major factor again. His 15 points and 11 rebounds in Game 6 gave the Pistons the interior force they needed. He shot 7-of-10 from the field and added three blocks. If Duren wins the glass and protects the rim, the Cavaliers will need a heavy jump-shooting game to survive.

Reed is another important piece now. He had 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting in only 16 minutes in Game 6. That gives the Pistons a bench big man who can score, rebound, and keep the energy high when Duren sits. In a Game 7, those short bench bursts can decide the game.

The Pistons’ wing depth depends on the injury report. Robinson’s shooting is important. LeVert gives them another ball-handler. Huerter has been limited, but if he is available, he gives spacing. The Pistons can win without all three being perfect, but they need at least one of Robinson or LeVert to give real minutes.

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

The Cavaliers still have enough shot creation to win one road game. Mitchell has already scored 43 points in this series. Harden had 30 points in Game 5. Mobley has had strong two-way games. The issue is not talent. The issue is control.

Game 7 has to start with ball security. Harden had eight turnovers in Game 6. Mitchell had a poor shooting night. Dennis Schroder gave them nothing off the bench, finishing scoreless in 15 minutes. If the Cavaliers repeat that kind of guard production, the season ends.

Mitchell is the main correction. The Cavaliers depend too much on Mitchell’s shot-making when the game gets difficult. When he gets downhill, the Cavaliers look strong. When he settles for tough jumpers, the offense becomes unstable. Game 7 has to be more rim pressure, more free throws, and fewer forced pull-ups.

Harden also has to organize more than he scores. His Game 5 was the model: 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and enough late-game control to steal overtime. Game 6 was the opposite because of the turnovers. The Cavaliers need Harden to slow the game down without killing the spacing.

Mobley and Jarrett Allen are the other path. The Pistons’ pressure is strongest against the ball. The Cavaliers can beat that by using Mobley in the middle and Allen as a roller. If every possession becomes Mitchell or Harden trying to beat the first defender, the Pistons will send help and force mistakes.

The Cavaliers also have a real spacing card with Max Strus. He scored 20 points and made six threes in Game 5. If Strus hits early in Game 7, the Pistons cannot load the floor as aggressively. If he is quiet, the Cavaliers’ offense will feel tight again.

X-Factors

Duncan Robinson is a major Pistons X-factor. He missed Game 5 with back soreness, then returned in Game 6 and scored 14 points while making four of seven threes. His shooting changes the way the Cavaliers can defend Cunningham. If Robinson is active and moving well, the Cavaliers cannot trap as freely.

Ausar Thompson is the defensive X-factor. He had four steals in Game 6 and gives the Pistons a strong matchup against Mitchell or Harden. His offense is not the main point. His job is pressure, rebounding, transition, and forcing the Cavaliers into rushed decisions.

Max Strus is the Cavaliers’ spacing X-factor. His Game 5 line was 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting from three. The Cavaliers need that threat. Strus does not need 20 again, but he needs to make enough shots to stop the Pistons from packing the paint.

Evan Mobley is the Cavaliers’ most important frontcourt X-factor. He had 18 points in Game 6, but the Cavaliers need more than scoring. They need rim protection, rebounding, and short-roll passing. If Mobley controls the middle, the Cavaliers can survive a rough shooting stretch.

Prediction

The Cavaliers have the higher offensive ceiling, but the Pistons have the better Game 7 setup. They are home, they just won by 21, and their defense forced the Cavaliers into the exact mistakes that have hurt them all series. Mitchell can still win this game with a huge scoring night, but the Cavaliers need too many clean things at once: low turnovers, better Harden control, strong Strus shooting, and Mobley winning the paint.

The Pistons have the simpler formula. Cunningham controls the ball, Duren wins the glass, Thompson pressures the guards, and Robinson spaces the floor if healthy enough. That is more reliable at home.

Prediction: Pistons 106, Cavaliers 101