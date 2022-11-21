Skip to main content

Darvin Ham Makes A Statement After LeBron James Gets Ruled Out For His Fourth Straight Game

Darvin Ham and LeBron James

In what has already been a frustrating season for the Los Angeles Lakers, they received more bad news on Sunday night after it was announced LeBron James would miss his fourth straight game.

After injuring his groin earlier this month, James has been absent from the Lakers lineup, where the Lakers have gone 2-2 without him so far. Now, they are set to go without him tonight against the Spurs at Crypto.com arena. 

Speaking in the latest development, the Lakers head coach called it a 'difficult' situation. 

LeBron James (left groin strain) is out tonight, missing his fourth straight game. Darvin Ham on being cautious with the 20-year veteran: “It’s difficult. But it’s a process that we understand and we just have to take our time because we don’t want this to be a lingering issue.”

James was listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game, so there was always reasonable doubt he was going to play. Some are even wondering if the Lakers are better off without him for a while.

As it turns out, we may get the chance to find out soon enough.

LeBron James Could Miss More Time As Team Is 'Extra Cautious' With Injury 

No timetable has been set for LeBron's return, but the Lakers did give fans a hint with one of their most recent updates.

"Darvin Ham said [yesterday], they're going to be very cautious with this injury," said Ramona Shelburne. "He's basically just gonna rest as much as he can this week to give that injury time to heal before he goes on a very slow ramp-up. So I think Friday would be soon to even think about him playing. You never know with LeBron James, but getting that win against Brooklyn last night was a good start."

At this age, it's no surprise that the Lakers are being extra careful with LeBron. He's important to what they do, and they need to preserve what's left of his game before it's too late.

Hopefully, James will make a full recovery, and he can get back to being the guy we've all known on the court. In the meantime, it's up to Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to carry the load and keep the team afloat.

So far, they are doing well enough, but we'll see how things end up tonight.

