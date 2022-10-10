Skip to main content

Darvin Ham Reveals He Is Worried About Anthony Davis' Health: "With AD, It's Managing His Body... I Was Never Worried About His Basketball Skill-Set."

The Los Angeles Lakers won their first preseason game since December 2020 with a 124-121 win over the Golden State Warriors. While it is just preseason, the Lakers have plenty of reasons to be happy after the performance the team put in. One of the biggest bright spots was Anthony Davis, who had a 28-point night with just 21 minutes on the floor.

Davis had missed the last 2 preseason games for the Lakers with lower-back tightness, a very worrying sign for Laker fans that are accustomed to seeing AD on the injury report. After his performance, coach Darvin Ham praised his ability to play the game and said AD's skill was never the problem but keeping him healthy for 82 games will be the problem. 

"With AD, it's about managing his body. He has had various injuries throughout the years and more so over the last couple of years, some of them are just fluke injuries that are out of his control. Like I mentioned in the pre-game presser, those are things that are a part of the game. my biggest focus for AD was to make sure he gets through the summer healthy, making sure he is making his body stronger, and getting him in the best physical condition for 82 games of basketball and beyond. His basketball skill set was the last thing I was worried about. I knew that once we got in with the way we prepare, do individual, combo, and group workouts, what I put together with my staff, I knew he'd be fine."

AD had his 2 seasons with the least games played in the last 2 years with the Lakers, playing just 36 times in 2020-21 and appearing in 40 games last season. His debut season with the Lakers saw him play 62 games as the Lakers were the No. 1 seed and went on to win the title.  

Can Anthony Davis Stay Healthy?

At this point, the health of Anthony Davis isn't really up to the man himself. He has tried adding strength to his body before, doing it last offseason and still getting hurt. Coach Ham and his staff will have to find a way to load-manage Davis through the season but ensure he isn't missing too many games.

Davis is crucial to the Lakers' plan of competing atop the Western Conference this season. Fans, coaches, and players will all be praying that Davis doesn't pick up an injury this year or the Lakers might have to give up on their current roster completely and rebuild the team.

