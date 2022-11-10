Skip to main content

Devin Booker Yelled At Wolves Bench With Clear Message: "We play Team Basketball.”

In addition to dropping 32 points, Devin Booker had some choice words for the Minnesota Timberwolves bench that earned him a technical foul.

The Phoenix Suns notched up a comprehensive 129-117 win over the Timberwolves and Booker played his part by also 4 rebounds and 10 assists. The highlight, however, was at the end of the third quarter when he dished out a mouthful.

Per Minnesota's reporter, Dane Moore, the guard was referring to the Suns' style of play that has made them one of the more successful sides in the West so far.

Devin Booker just yelled at the Wolves bench, "we play team basketball, we share the ball!"

The Suns are now 8-3 and placed below the Utah Jazz. Playing their part in the win was Mikal Bridges (31 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists) and Cameron Payne (23 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists).

Minnesota Timberwolves Have Struggled So Far This Season

They may have acquired the services of Rudy Gobert, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are still struggling on the offensive front. The loss to the Suns sees them 5-7 and they will look to fix their shooting woes soon.

In Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, the team has some solid firepower, but a team without feeding the ball to each other could cost them as the season progresses. While Gobert has been instrumental in their defense, the lack of willingness to share the ball that Booker pointed out, might actually be a solution.

There's no denying that the Timberwolves' spark from last season was missing. Even after their loss to the New York Knicks, there was enough that needed to be done. Per The Athletic:

“Right now, I think we have to find a combination of guys that are going to play much harder, give themselves up to what we’re trying to do, and we’re always looking for what we can try to do a little bit better,” coach Chris Finch said. “I need to give them some solutions right now. It’s on me.”

The Wolves are not in dire straits yet but will look to wrinkle out the creases and put in a more complete performance when they face the Memphis Grizzlies next.

