Draymond Green Explains Why LeBron James Is The GOAT Over Michael Jordan

LeBron James has faced off against a plethora of amazing NBA teams in his career. But his biggest and toughest challenge was certainly against the Golden State Warriors for a four-year stretch.

James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals four straight times and locked horns with the Golden State Warriors. Although the Dubs ended up winning three times out of four, LeBron James helped the Cavs lift the 2016 NBA Championship.

Considering the fact that the Warriors had a record of 73-9 that season and led the NBA Finals 3-1, making a comeback from that situation is certainly something not every player can do in the league. For many, James became the GOAT over Michael Jordan after winning that championship.

Draymond Green's Honest Answer Regarding Why LeBron James Is Better Than Michael Jordan

Draymond Green has recently got a lot of attention from NBA fans following his appearance on the latest episode of the 'Throwing Bones' podcast. He shared his list of the five greatest players in the video. But his biggest take was speaking for two minutes straight about why LeBron James is a better player than Michael Jordan.

(Starts at 36:25)

"When you look at the teams that Bron has carried to championships or carried to the Finals. MJ didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled, nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year. You look at the skillset that Bron has. There's nobody that has ever played the game of basketball that can do what LeBron James does on a basketball court. Nobody."

Draymond Green was particularly talking about the Warriors vs. Cavaliers matchup in the 2016 NBA Finals. Since the Dubs won 73 games that season, they are historically the best team ever assembled, considering their record. 

Defeating the 2016 Golden State Warriors team was certainly a huge deal, but whether it made LeBron the GOAT or not is still up for debate for many. 

