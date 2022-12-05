Draymond Green Takes 2 Minutes To Explain Why LeBron James Is Better Than Michael Jordan

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Regardless of what criteria are used to measure his success, James has surpassed all expectations. Even though he is about to turn 38 years old in less than a month, James is continuing to drop amazing stat lines.

He recently surpassed Magic Johnson on the all-time assists list as well. It was another jewel added to his crown. All things considered, many fans have genuinely started to think of LeBron as the GOAT of the NBA.

Adding to that, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is among many active players who consider LeBron James as the greatest basketball player of all time.

Draymond Green Talked About LeBron James Being Better Than Michael Jordan For 2 Minutes Straight

Draymond Green is someone who is considered a huge supporter of LeBron James. The Warriors star has proven that several times. He also kept James at the number one spot over Jordan on his list of the top 5 greatest NBA players of all time.

In addition to that, Green went on to speak for more than 2 minutes about why LeBron is better than MJ.

"Bron started in '03, by 2005 Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA no matter what the game did. The game went from too slow, slow big men, to stretch four big men, to back two big men, to no big men, and he's been the best no matter what. When you look at the teams that Bron has carried to championships or carried to the finals, MJ didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled. Nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year. When you look at the skill set that Bron has, there's nobody that has ever played the game of basketball that can do what LeBron James does on a basketball court. Nobody. You all want to be like Mike, but what LeBron has been able to do and how he can control a game, like, to do it this long. M.J. retired. This s*** is grueling. Going to the Finals year after year after year, Bron went to eight or nine straight. M.J. took a break right in the heat of that s***. Bron didn't take a break, you know what he did? He went again and again and again again. And again. So for me, that's why it's Bron over M.J. for me. And on top of that, the talent nowadays is way better. And I'm sure one of the old f**** gonna say 'you're out of your mind' blah blah blah. The talent is way better, just like the talent at Apple is way better than the talent that was working at Apple in 1991."

Green gave solid reasoning behind why he considers LeBron James as the GOAT over Michael Jordan. While most of his points are correct, when we talk about facing tough teams, Green is wrong. A look at the record of MJ and LBJ against 50-win or 60-win teams in the playoffs is an eye-opener.

At the end of the day, the debate between Jordan and LeBron is never-ending. There is simply no way for everyone to agree on picking a single GOAT between the two.

