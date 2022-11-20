Skip to main content

Draymond Green Fires Back At FIBA Twitter Account For Implying Spain 'Dethroned' Team USA

In recent hours, we had the chance to learn that Team USA no longer holds the No. 1 spot in the FIBA Men's rankings, as they're only second now, losing that top spot for the first time in 20 years. 

Knowing that they're one year removed from winning the Tokyo Olympic Games, only missing the first game of the competition, one would think that they are safe at the No. 1 position on the list. However, FIBA thinks otherwise and Team USA now ranks 2nd on the world leaderboard. 

This new and surprising update didn't sit well with a lot of people and many had something to say. For instance, USA Basketball Twitter account called the new ranking 'cute' to mock it. 

They weren't the only ones with a response to this, as Draymond Green also jump on that train and took to Instagram to reply to the FIBA Twitter account. The organization's official account tweeted that Team Spain had dethroned Team USA and Green wasn't having any of that. 

"Dethroned? Stop it," Draymond wrote on his Instagram stories alongside many emojis. 

Dethroned is a strong word knowing that Team USA easily beat Spain in the last-8 round during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. They cruised past Spain to get to the semifinals, where they beat Australia to face France in the gold-medal game. 

Sure, Spain won an incredible tournament in the 2022 EuroBasket, beating big rivals in the process, but seeing the type of competition they faced, it's hard to agree with this newest rating. The FIBA World Cup is set to take place next year and with this 'disrespect', many will be fueled to show that Team USA isn't No. 2. 

They are experts in taking things personally and perhaps FIBA helped them to do the same this time.  

