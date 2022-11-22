Skip to main content

Dwight Howard Gets Real On His Experience Playing In Taiwan

Dwight Howard has been through a lot during the offseason. One of the most amazing big men to play in the NBA in his prime, Howard's career fizzled out with him becoming a role player on various teams. He managed to get himself a ring with the Los Angeles Lakers, but by the time the 2022-23 season began, Howard simply didn't have any offers on the table from teams in the league despite his desire to keep playing.

Normally, this would have ended with Howard retiring or just waiting around to get a deal as speculation continued. But he took an unexpected step and went to join Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan in the T1 League. He opened up his stint in Taiwan with a monster performance as well, dropping Wilt Chamberlain-like stats in the process. And it seems he's having a really good time since he made the move. 

Dwight Howard Spoke About His Time In Taiwan So Far

Many think that going overseas is essentially the death knell for an NBA player's career. But Howard has already achieved most things in the league, and for him, this seems to just be an unexpected and exciting new opportunity. He took to Instagram to share a message about his experience so far. 

"I love my new teammates! I love the fans! I love this game and I love Taiwan."

Howard also used a hashtag saying go where you are celebrated. He wasn't valued by the NBA anymore, even though the fans did want him to stay. And now he's somewhere that he is adored, and it's working out well for Dwight. He shared a long video talking about his experiences as well. 

Dwight is clearly in a very happy place right now and why wouldn't he be? He shared some of the highlights on his Instagram stories as well. Fans are showing him appreciation, he's eating at fun restaurants and it just seems to be an overall great time. 

For any player, it would be difficult to reconcile themselves with the fact that their NBA career is over before they wanted it to be. The fact that Howard was a superstar must make it sting even more. But it's clear that he's approaching this new adventure with great gusto and making the most of it, which is all anyone can really do. 

