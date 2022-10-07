Dwight Howard Says Everything Michael Jordan Did, Kobe Bryant Multiplied And Perfected That

To succeed in the NBA is not an easy task by any means. It takes years of hard work just to enter the league, let alone succeed in it. Moreover, a player also needs to be somewhat skillful to be able to dominate in the NBA.

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo believes a person can be the most skilled basketball player in the world and still not make the NBA, generally, it takes some skills to enter the league.

Anyway, when we talk about some of the most skilled basketball players to ever play in the NBA, one cannot forget the name of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was obviously blessed with talent, but throughout his career, he honed his skills to become an even better version of himself.

Dwight Howard Has An Interesting Take On Kobe Bryant And Michael Jordan

Most NBA fans are aware of the fact that Kobe has based most of his moves on studying none other than Michael Jordan's game. The similarity between their moves was freaky at times.

Keeping that in mind, Dwight Howard believes that although Kobe's moves were based on that of MJ, the Black Mamba multiplied them and perfected them.

"As far as skills, I think Kobe is the most skilled out of all the players. He could do all that. Everything Jordan did, I feel like he just multiplied and perfected that. You see what works and then you use that and make it work for you so that's what Kobe did, and he did it with the best player ever. He did everything he did and made it better. Even watching him in practice, like some things that he was doing, I was like, 'Why is he doing it?' One day, I saw him getting his fingers stretched. I'm like, 'Why is he getting his fingers stretched'? It's just little things like that. Where did he learn that from?"

Dwight's claims about Kobe perfecting and making MJ's moves better may sound too much to some fans. But Howard probably means no disrespect to MJ. The 3x NBA DPOY just wants to prove his point of how skilled Kobe Bryant actually was during his time in the NBA.