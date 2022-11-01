Skip to main content

Eight NBA Fans Sat Courtside During Nets Game With "Fight Anti-Semitism" Shirts Amidst Kyrie Irving Controversy

Kyrie Irving is without a doubt a good point guard when he hits the court. He is an elite scorer who can get buckets from all three levels, and many consider him one of the most skilled players in the game today. Currently, Kyrie Irving is averaging 30.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.7 APG for the Brooklyn Nets.

Recently, Kyrie Irving has been involved in some controversy after he posted a tweet that featured a link to the 2018 movie, "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America". That has caused him to be labeled as anti-semitic, with governor Joe Tsai claiming that he's "disappointed" in Kyrie Irving for supporting that film, as it is "based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation".

I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.

This is bigger than basketball.

There is no doubt that Kyrie Irving's situation has caused a stir not only in the NBA world but also among a lot of the general public, most of whom clearly disagree with his stance. In fact, at the currently ongoing Brooklyn Nets game against the Indiana Pacers, a number of fans showed up with "fight anti-semitism" shirts courtside to voice their disapproval of Kyrie Irving.

There is no doubt that any form of hate speech and promoting it is unacceptable. Hopefully, with time, Kyrie Irving will realize that his actions are wrong, but that seems unlikely as of this moment.

Kyrie Irving Has Shown No Regret Thus Far

Kyrie Irving is definitely somebody who is steadfast in his beliefs, and he seems to be unremorseful when it comes to Tweeting out about an anti-semitic movie. He has previously claimed that he will not "stand down on anything" that he believes in.

“Out of all the judgment that people got out of me posting — without talking to me — I respect what Joe said, but there has a lot to do with not ego or pride with how proud I am be African heritage but also to be living as a free black man here in America knowing the historical complexities for me to get here. So I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”

There is no doubt that Kyrie Irving's actions have offended many Jewish NBA fans, and from today, it's clear that some of them have decided to take action and stand against what Kyrie Irving did.

Hopefully, we see some progress on this situation in the future, and perhaps Kyrie Irving will be able to find a way to make some amends with fans. As of right now though, we will have to wait and see what happens going forward.

