Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant was candid when asked about the mood in the Brooklyn Nets locker room following Kyrie Irving's latest controversy.

The polarizing guard saw major flak and furor on social media after tweeting a link promoting an antisemitic film and book, but Durant for one was not worried about the noise outside.

Speaking to the media following their loss to the Indiana Pacers, Durant was asked about Irving's post on the team to which he had a blunt answer in reply. You can watch the clip below:

"Absolutely not. Only impacted you guys and everybody outside the locker room."

While the mood in the camp, according to the veteran reportedly remains unaffected, the same couldn't be said about the front office as owner Joe Tsai expressed his disappointment via a tweet.

The Kyrie Irving Controversy Just Adds To Brooklyn Nets Problems

While Irving's tweet, which he came out explaining in public later on was one part of the story, the Nets' torrid run forms the other.

On his part, he remained defiant of his actions. Per The New York Post, Irving firmly opined that he would not stand down and also noted that he wasn't alone.

“Out of all the judgment that people got out of me posting — without talking to me — I respect what Joe said, but there has a lot to do with not ego or pride with how proud I am be African heritage but also to be living as a free black man here in America knowing the historical complexities for me to get here. So I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”

On the season front, the Nets lost to the Indiana Pacers and are now on 1-4. Their only win so far came against the Toronto Raptors.

The misfiring side will take on the Pacers again where they can exact their revenge, but follow it up with a tougher assignment against the Chicago Bulls who are currently on a 3-4 run.