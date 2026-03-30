Former NBA Stars Debate Who Would Win 2v2 Between Michael Jordan-Kawhi Leonard And LeBron James-Kobe Bryant

A group of former NBA players recently weighed in on a hypothetical 2v2 matchup featuring Michael Jordan and Kawhi Leonard against LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, and the discussion revealed a clear lean toward one side.

Speaking on the To The Baha podcast, Theo Pinson, Raymond Felton, Charlie Villanueva, and Deron Williams broke down how the matchup would play out in a 2v2 setting, where spacing is limited and individual matchups take priority over system-based basketball.

Theo Pinson: “MJ and Kawhi Leonard. That’s Michael Jordan. It’s not easy at all.”

Raymond Felton: “It would be one hell of a game. I’d pay crazy money to see that. Them playing two-on-two in person.”

Charlie Villanueva: “Who’s the best defensive player out of those four?”

Raymond Felton: “It’s between Kawhi and MJ. Let’s be honest.”

Charlie Villanueva: “So that gives the edge.”

Deron Williams: “It’s not like they’re just going to dog walk them. We’re not being disrespectful.”

Charlie Villanueva: “Who’s the best offensive player on that list?”

Raymond Felton: “MJ.”

Charlie Villanueva: “And who’s the best defensive player?”

Raymond Felton: “MJ or Kawhi.”

Theo Pinson: “Kawhi.”

Deron Williams: “Kobe Bryant is no slouch either. Just because you don’t win a DPOY doesn’t mean you didn’t deserve it. Same with MVPs.”

Raymond Felton: “Game would be close, 100%. But if I’m giving the edge, I’m giving it to MJ and Kawhi.”

Theo Pinson: “I’m going to instigate some s**t. Who’s the worst scorer in this group?”

Charlie Villanueva: “That’s a great question.”

Theo Pinson: “Okay, not worst scorer. Who’s the last person you’re giving the ball to?”

Deron Williams: “LeBron James.”

Raymond Felton: “Not Kawhi?”

Charlie Villanueva: “It’s Kawhi. Don’t say that LeBron s**t.”

Deron Williams: “If it’s one possession, the last guy I’m giving it to is probably LeBron.”

Theo Pinson and Raymond Felton both leaned toward Jordan and Kawhi, and their reasoning kept circling back to defense and shot-making in tight spaces. In a 5v5 game, LeBron’s playmaking changes everything, but in a 2v2 setting, that advantage shrinks. You’re not running full actions or reading multiple defenders; you’re creating something out of nothing.

That’s where Jordan’s scoring profile stands out, and Kawhi fits right next to him because he doesn’t need volume to be effective. He can defend, take contact, and still get to his spots without disrupting the flow.

Charlie Villanueva raised a key point during the discussion when he asked who the best defender in that group is. Felton answered with Jordan and Kawhi, and that answer carried weight because there’s no help defense in this format. If Kawhi is sitting on one side and Jordan is picking up the other matchup, you’re dealing with constant pressure on the ball.

That matters more than schemes or rotations because there’s nowhere to hide. Deron Williams did push back a bit, especially on the idea of overlooking Kobe defensively, pointing out that awards don’t always reflect impact. Still, even with that, the group kept coming back to the same idea. Two elite defenders on one team change the game in a smaller setting.

The offensive side wasn’t ignored either. Felton called Jordan the best scorer in that group, and that shaped how the rest of the debate played out. Kobe’s shot-making is right there, and LeBron’s size creates problems, but the conversation turned toward who you trust when the possession breaks down. That’s where it got interesting.

When asked who would be the last option to take a final shot, Deron said LeBron, which immediately drew reactions. Not because LeBron can’t score, but because in this kind of setup, the instinct leans toward players who operate comfortably in isolation without needing an advantage created for them.

No one in that group treated it like a mismatch. Felton made it clear this would be close, the kind of game where a couple of possessions decide everything. But when they weighed defense, shot creation, and how the game would actually look possession by possession, most of them edged toward Jordan and Kawhi.

Not by a wide gap, but enough to feel confident in the pick.