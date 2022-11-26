Skip to main content

Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Huge Prediction For Evan Mobley: "He Can Be Better Than Me."

Giannis Antetokounmpo sees Evan Mobley as a future superstar in the NBA, even claiming that the Cleveland Cavaliers' young star could reach heights that Giannis couldn't. Antetokounmpo isn't shy when it comes to praising other players, and Mobley has caught his attention ever since he made it to the league. 

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar recently assessed Evan Mobley's game and said that the younger player could even surpass him and be a better player in the league than the 2x NBA MVP. 

Mobley has been praised by a lot of people since he made it to the league, being compared to Kevin Garnett, while Donovan Mitchell had nothing but good things to say about him after he landed in Cleveland. 

During a recent conversation, Giannis spoke his mind about Mobley, saying nothing but good things about him, predicting that he would be better than him in the association. 

“He can be better than me,” Antetokounmpo told cleveland.com. “I don’t see why he can’t. It’s up to him. I will always try to improve. Every day. But he has the skill set to be a very, very good player. He’s 7-feet tall. He can move really well. He can shoot. He is very smart. As you said, he watches tapes of other players, which is very, very good for a young player. If he takes this seriously, he is going to be great.”

Giannis explained that he wasn't as good as Mobley in his second season, which is an advantage for the former No. 3 overall pick. 

“I didn’t average what he is in my second season, so he’s already ahead of me,” Antetokounmpo told cleveland.com. “It’s in his hands. If he stays humble, continues to work hard, focuses on the game and shows love to the game of basketball, he is going to be really good.”

He has the talent to be great in the NBA, and he's getting helped by incredible players. He was spotted playing basketball with Kevin Durant during the offseason, and if he can reach a level close to KD's, the league will be in huge trouble. 

Giannis knows talent, as he also praised Victor Wembanyama for his abilities and size. Mobley could challenge the Frenchman in the future, and according to Giannis, he could be the best player in the league once he reaches his peak.

