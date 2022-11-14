Giannis Antetokounmpo Selects The 5 Best International Players And The 5 Best American Players: "We Beat Them"

Credit: Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world right now. There are cases to be made for the likes of Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic, even Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant could want a say in the conversation, but for now, the fewest fans would dispute Giannis being hailed as the best player in the game. And while he is a beast on the court, the Greek Freak is quite affable and easy to get along with off of it.

Giannis' media appearances are always fun. Be it official press conferences when he's talking about wanting to disappear after retirement, or if he's on a clip on social media calling himself handsome and making fun of his three-point shooting. He is likely a very sought-after guest on podcasts and the like but he hasn't been on too many. But he has finally made an appearance on Serge Ibaka's YouTube show, How Hungry Are You? This has led to some interesting questions and answers.

Giannis Built His Ideal 5 Of International Players And Then A Starting 5 Of American Players

The Greek Freak doesn't talk too much about teaming up with his rivals, he is old school in that regard. Having won a championship already with the Milwaukee Bucks, he wants a few more before he retires, but he'd like to do it on his terms. But when asked to build a starting 5 of the best international players, and the best American ones, Giannis had an answer ready.

(starts at 8:51 minutes)

"International, okay let me go Embiid five, Jokic 4, Giannis 3, maybe Evan Fournier at the 2. And Luka at 1. And it's crazy, there's some talent there. So now let's go to the USA team. You gotta go Steph, Steph at 1. At the 2 now, Klay Thompson, they play together. Steph and Klay Thompson. 3, LeBron. 4, KD and who's the best American 5 man? Adebayo. We beat them. Who's gonna guard Embiid? Who's gonna guard Jokic, who's gonna guard me? It's close."

The European team does look quite stacked, and the pain presence with all these players involved would be incredible. Jokic and Embiid can shoot a bit too, so the spacing wouldn't even be that bad. Giannis' international team would be a menace for any Team USA to handle. There's no telling who would win a game like this, the Greek Freak's confidence is both warranted and infectious.

