NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Being Compared To Giannis Antetokounmpo As The World's Best Player: "Curry Is Better"

Talent in the NBA is as high as it has ever been in recent seasons, and that's without next year's draft class with the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson coming in. There are elite players across the landscape of the league, but just over 10 games into the new season, the real superstars are starting to separate themselves from the pack.

Despite a couple of poor performances recently, Luka Doncic has been one of the frontrunners for MVP. Stephen Curry has offset the Golden State Warriors' poor start to the season by putting up some unbelievable numbers himself. And Giannis Antetokounmpo is now widely accepted as being the best player in the world, leading the Bucks to a 10-2 start to their season.

Curry's recent games have excited the NBA world though, he's got Kevin Durant tweeting out thanks to his incredible showings. Curry is averaging over 33 points through the first 11 games of the season and looks ready to drag the Warriors to the playoffs if it comes to that. His last 3 games have resulted in 126 points for the reigning Finals MVP, and the clamor for giving him MVP has begun.

NBA Fans Had Something To Say About Stephen Curry Being Compared To Giannis Antetokounmpo

Statmuse on Twitter made a post comparing Stephen Curry to Giannis Antetokounmpo to ask where he ranks in the conversation for the best in the world right now. The Greek Freak has earned his designation as the best in the world, but many fans feel like Curry has done enough for the question to not be framed in this way.

"If Giannis is a 10 in terms of being the best player in the NBA today, what number would you give Steph? How close are they?"

"Curry is better." "This is just disrespectful to Steph." "What the hell am I looking at?" "Steph is an 11 on this scale bro." "I love Giannis but y'all not doing the Finals MVP like this." "Curry is GOATed in his own right." "That's a full 10, they are at the same level." "I'd give Curry a 20 here." "Stephen Curry is the best in the world." "Steph is miles ahead of Giannis." "Man, y'all need to stop all this fr."

A lot of fans feel like the comparison itself is shortchanging Curry. Steph has been incredible lately, but so has Giannis, and it would be fair to suggest that the Greek Freak is the best in the world right now. That's a fluid crown though, and Curry could just as easily claim it once again as the season goes on.

