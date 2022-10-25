Grizzlies Fan Goes Viral After Trying To Recruit Kevin Durant To Memphis

Credit: Vincen Carchietta/USA Today Sports

While Kevin Durant's best days may be behind him now, he remains one of the best players in the game, and he remains one of the league's most valuable.

So when Durant made his first appearance in Memphis on Monday, it is no surprise that the fans were secretly dreaming of the 2x champion in a Grizzlies jersey.

In fact, thanks to two courtside hecklers before the game, Durant himself bore witness to a recruitment effort -- and it went viral online.

Of course, Durant tried to part ways with the Nets this summer after just two active seasons with the team. The impact of Kyrie Irving's antics, James Harden's departure, and their struggle son the court was apparently too much for KD to handle.

But with no other choice, he had to accept his stay with the Nets and come to terms with playing out at least one more season. So, unfortunately for the Grizzlies, it is unlikely that will land KD anytime soon. But do they really need him?

Ja Morant Is Showing His True Colors In Red Hot Start For Grizzlies

Last season was no fluke: Ja Morant is a star. And if he can elevate his game even further this season, things could get scary for the rest of the league. So, with or without Durant, the Grizzlies will be competitive.

"When you talking about Ja Morant, listen, this shouldn't surprise us. We should know this guy is going to be in the MVP conversation, if not winning MVPs in the near future. Right now, there's nothing he can't do. When you talk about being a floor general, he can do that. When you talk about scoring with the best of them, he proved that he can do that. The thing that I love the most about Ja Morant is his tenacity on the defensive side of things," said Kendrick Perkins on Ja. "Also, the swag that he brings to the court. When you have a guy like this, a leader, and you're on a roll, and when you're getting off the bus, you're walking with a certain type of swag because you know that number 12 is gonna bring the same dog mentality night in and night out. I haven't been talking about him a lot throughout the offseason cause I don't feel the need to. I told the world about him last year and the bar is still high for the number 12. The skill set of a Kyrie Irving with the athleticism of Russell Westbrook and the court vision of Rajon Rondo."

As Ja Morant continues to lead the Grizzlies to a respectable standing in the West, Durant will try and do the same for Brooklyn. So far, however, it's Ja and the Grizzlies who have looked stronger out of the gate.

Pretty soon, the fans won't be wishing for Durant at all.