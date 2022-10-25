Skip to main content

Grizzlies Fan Goes Viral After Trying To Recruit Kevin Durant To Memphis

Kevin Durant

While Kevin Durant's best days may be behind him now, he remains one of the best players in the game, and he remains one of the league's most valuable.

So when Durant made his first appearance in Memphis on Monday, it is no surprise that the fans were secretly dreaming of the 2x champion in a Grizzlies jersey.

In fact, thanks to two courtside hecklers before the game, Durant himself bore witness to a recruitment effort -- and it went viral online.

Of course, Durant tried to part ways with the Nets this summer after just two active seasons with the team. The impact of Kyrie Irving's antics, James Harden's departure, and their struggle son the court was apparently too much for KD to handle.

But with no other choice, he had to accept his stay with the Nets and come to terms with playing out at least one more season. So, unfortunately for the Grizzlies, it is unlikely that will land KD anytime soon. But do they really need him?

Ja Morant Is Showing His True Colors In Red Hot Start For Grizzlies

Last season was no fluke: Ja Morant is a star. And if he can elevate his game even further this season, things could get scary for the rest of the league. So, with or without Durant, the Grizzlies will be competitive.

"When you talking about Ja Morant, listen, this shouldn't surprise us. We should know this guy is going to be in the MVP conversation, if not winning MVPs in the near future. Right now, there's nothing he can't do. When you talk about being a floor general, he can do that. When you talk about scoring with the best of them, he proved that he can do that. The thing that I love the most about Ja Morant is his tenacity on the defensive side of things," said Kendrick Perkins on Ja. "Also, the swag that he brings to the court. When you have a guy like this, a leader, and you're on a roll, and when you're getting off the bus, you're walking with a certain type of swag because you know that number 12 is gonna bring the same dog mentality night in and night out. I haven't been talking about him a lot throughout the offseason cause I don't feel the need to. I told the world about him last year and the bar is still high for the number 12. The skill set of a Kyrie Irving with the athleticism of Russell Westbrook and the court vision of Rajon Rondo."

As Ja Morant continues to lead the Grizzlies to a respectable standing in the West, Durant will try and do the same for Brooklyn. So far, however, it's Ja and the Grizzlies who have looked stronger out of the gate.

Pretty soon, the fans won't be wishing for Durant at all.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Grizzlies Fan Goes Viral After Trying To Recruit Kevin Durant To Memphis

By Nico Martinez
Steve Nash Defends Ben Simmons After Struggling In The First 3 Games Of The Season
NBA Media

Steve Nash Defends Ben Simmons After Struggling In The First 3 Games Of The Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Rudy Gobert Likes A Tweet Calling Him The 'Worst Trade In NBA History'
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Likes A Tweet Calling Him The 'Worst Trade In NBA History'

By Orlando Silva
Magic Johnson Says Pat Riley Is The Greatest Coach Ever And The Showtime Lakers Could Beat Any Team In NBA History
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Says Pat Riley Is The Greatest Coach Ever And The Showtime Lakers Could Beat Any Team In NBA History

By Orlando Silva
Karl-Anthony Towns Criticizes Anthony Edwards' Eating Habits: “I Know Y’all Think It’s Funny When He’s Up Here Talking About Popeyes And All That Sh*t. That Doesn’t Make Me Happy To Hear.”
NBA Media

Karl-Anthony Towns Criticizes Anthony Edwards' Eating Habits: “I Know Y’all Think It’s Funny When He’s Up Here Talking About Popeyes And All That Sh*t. That Doesn’t Make Me Happy To Hear.”

By Orlando Silva
Derrick Rose Explains How Important Basketball Is For Him: "I Just Have A Pure Love For This Sport, And I Have A Relationship With This Ball, Like That's My First Girlfriend."
NBA Media

Derrick Rose Explains How Important Basketball Is For Him: "I Just Have A Pure Love For This Sport, And I Have A Relationship With This Ball, Like That's My First Girlfriend."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fan Proposes The Best Trade Between Lakers And Hornets: Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, And A First-Round Pick For Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, And PJ Washington
NBA Media

NBA Fan Proposes The Best Trade Between Lakers And Hornets: Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, And A First-Round Pick For Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, And PJ Washington

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Jabari Smith Jr. And Jalen Green Heated Disagreement On The Bench: "It's Just Game 4, How Will They Make It Through The Season?"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Jabari Smith Jr. And Jalen Green Heated Disagreement On The Bench: "It's Just Game 4, How Will They Make It Through The Season?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding: "Do You Know These N***as?"
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding: "Do You Know These N***as?"

By Orlando Silva
The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook
NBA

The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook

By Kyle Daubs
The Most Expensive Starting Lineup For The 1997-98 NBA Season
NBA

The Most Expensive Starting Lineup For The 1997-98 NBA Season

By Nick Mac
The Top 10 Most Underrated NBA Players Of The 2010s
NBA

The Top 10 Most Underrated NBA Players Of The 2010s

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Lakers Will Reportedly Wait For 20 Or 25 Games Before Making Any Changes On Their Roster
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Will Reportedly Wait For 20 Or 25 Games Before Making Any Changes On Their Roster

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Credit Card Was Declined At Walmart: "The Security Called Me"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Credit Card Was Declined At Walmart: "The Security Called Me"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Shares Hilarious Story Of When He Could Only Fill $9 On Gas After Modifying A $350,000 Silver Ferrari
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Shares Hilarious Story Of When He Could Only Fill $9 On Gas After Modifying A $350,000 Silver Ferrari

By Orlando Silva
Ja Morant Explains How He Tricked Ben Simmons Into Getting Fouled Out
NBA Media

Ja Morant Explains How He Tricked Ben Simmons Into Getting Fouled Out

By Aikansh Chaudhary