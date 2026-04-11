Ayesha Howard Claims Anthony Edwards Intentionally Hid Assets To Avoid Paying Child Support

Anthony Edwards' baby momma claims he's hiding assets to skirt child support obligations.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Feb 2, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

As the Minnesota Timberwolves prepare for brutal fighting ahead, Anthony Edwards is facing a crisis at home that threatens to become a major distraction.

In the latest report by Page Six, new developments are revealed between Edwards and his ex-partner/baby mama, Ayesha Howard. They are currently engaged in a legal dispute over child support, which Howard says Ant is trying to avoid. In fact, she claims that Edwards has been hiding the scale of his business endeavors in an attempt to rig the system in his favor.

“Ayesha Howard claimed NBA star Anthony Edwards intentionally hid assets to avoid California child support obligations for their daughter, Aubri. According to documents obtained by Page Six, Howard filed a request for order in child support in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, claiming she ‘discovered evidence’ proving the Minnesota Timberwolves player has ‘substantial and ongoing business and financial presence in the State of California.'”

Anthony Edwards may be a beast on the court, but he has failed to step up as a father. To date, he has four children with four different women, all born between 2023 and 2024. What’s worse is that he has practically disowned them, refusing his own custody and visitation rights while fighting child support obligations. In the case of his daughter, Aubri, however, he won’t be getting off so easily.

Despite his attempts at deceit, Howard, an LA resident, has sufficient evidence to prove that Edwards has ties to California, prompting her to seek a renewal of her original child support order. Now that he got caught red-handed, he’ll need to come up with some excuse or exception to get his way.

“Howard claimed in the filing that the shooting guard, 24, ‘deliberately concealed and misrepresented his California connections under oath’ when he gave a sworn testimony on why the state’s court ‘lacked personal jurisdiction over him’ because he had no personal ties or business connections there.”

Despite his stunning rejection of his children, Edwards is currently involved in a relationship with Shannon Jackson, whom he’s been seeing since 2020. She apparently doesn’t mind his sexual activity and has nothing to say about his coldness toward his kids. In fact, she may be helping him disguise his assets to protect her own interests.

Either way, it says a lot about Edwards and where his priorities lie at this stage of his life. Despite making over $45 million this season alone, Ant has no desire to support the family that he has created. Instead, he’d rather continue living large and free without any ties or obligations to hold him down.

While Edwards hasn’t expressed any remorse or guilt, he may have no choice but to admit defeat in this ongoing legal battle. He clearly has the resources to pay what he’s due, and Ayesha Howard will not let him get away with trying to cheat the system. Whatever the outcome, the best hope for Edwards is that this matter gets settled quickly.

With the playoffs looming, he has to be fully locked in and engaged, even if it means complying with the demands of his ex. Only by total focus and commitment can Edwards reach the height of his greatness, and the Timberwolves need him at his best to have any chance of competing with the Thunder, Nuggets, and Spurs out West.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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