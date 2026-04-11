Kevin Durant Points Out Change In Anthony Edwards’ Physical Appearance After Rockets-Wolves

Kevin Durant couldn't ignore the clear change in Anthony Edwards' appearance during the Minnesota Timberwolves win over the Houston Rockets.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the third quarter at Toyota Center.
Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards added another high-stakes matchup to their on-court rivalry when the Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a 136-132 road win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. It was a fantastic clash between two teams who were trying to earn the win, with Edwards’ Wolves edging out the result.

Durant put up 33 points (13-18 FG) with seven rebounds and seven assists, while Edwards had 22 points (7-14 FG) with two rebounds and three assists.

Edwards has called Durant his favorite player of all time, and the duo has also won an Olympic gold medal together. Naturally, they had a warm interaction after the game.

The NBA’s cameras overheard what Edwards and Durant were talking about, as the 37-year-old Rockets forward poked Edwards’ stomach and made a comment about him getting fat, prompting an immediate response from Edwards.

Kevin Durant: “You’re putting on all that god— weight.”

Anthony Edwards: “Nah, I lost it, bro. I got up to 230.”

This was a positive interaction between the two players who could be Playoff opponents if they make it past the first round.

Edwards is averaging 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season, missing plenty of time in recent weeks due to a knee injury. This injury might have been the reason for Edwards to get up to 230 pounds, with his listed weight at 225 pounds.

A five-pound increase shouldn’t be much to worry about, but players are usually in their best shape by the time the Playoffs start. Even if it’s five pounds, it’s noticeable enough for opposing stars to make comments, so Edwards will have to work on this.

Durant is averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season, with nobody ever pointing him out for gaining too much weight. The ‘Slim Reaper’ came back from an Achilles tear looking like the same player, so it’s clear he has found the consistency he needs to remain the player he is, including maintaining his shape.

Edwards is a more explosive athlete, so he can’t afford to have extra weight on him. It’ll make him injury-prone and might put him at greater risk for more serious injuries, especially because he’s playing through his knee injury right now as well.

Even though he’s coming off an injury, he did enough to lead his squad to the win here. A loss wouldn’t have changed much for the Wolves, who are locked into the No. 6 seed in the West. However, it did allow them to send a message to the Rockets that they can beat them even without key pieces like Julius Randle on the court.

The Rockets needed a win to keep themselves in the race for the No. 4 seed, as they’re now one game behind the Lakers and don’t have the tiebreakers that could’ve elevated them ahead of their rivals.

The one thing that can almost be guaranteed is that the Timberwolves and Rockets cannot meet in the first round this season. Edwards previously swept Durant in the 2024 Playoffs, so Durant might need to wait to get his revenge.

If the Timberwolves are in the 3-6 matchup and the Rockets are in the 4-5 matchup, the teams can’t meet until the Conference Finals, if at all. This might mean Friday’s clash was the final one between Durant and Edwards this season, but we’ll have more to look forward to next season.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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