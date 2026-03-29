Horace Grant Admits He Was Legally Blind Until Scottie Pippen Dared Him To Put Googles On

Horace Grant’s goggles became one of the most recognizable looks of the 1990s NBA, but the story behind them isn’t about style. It’s about survival and a dare.

Speaking on All The Smoke, Grant broke it down in a way only he can. He said he went through an NBA physical early in his career and passed without issue. The problem was that he couldn’t see.

“That’s why I don’t believe in physicals in the NBA. I took a damn physical. I passed. I’m f**king legally blind. Can’t see s**t. I’m like Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder. I found out because Phil Jackson gives us books and I’m reading a damn book like this.”

“Coach comes up, ‘What are you doing?’ I’m like, I’m reading. He said when we get back, we’re going to check your eyes. I got this phobia about putting my finger with contacts toward my eyes, so I don’t do that.”

“Can’t wear glasses out there. They say you got the prescription goggles… I’m sitting there, Scottie Pippen right next to me. I said, man, I got to wear these.”

“And Pippen looked at me and said, ‘Man, I dare your ass to wear those out there.’ If you know me, where I come from, how I grew up. Dare me? I’m going to do it. I did that s**t. And that night, those goggles were born.”

“Because Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon had the round ones. But these were some s**t from outer space.”

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Grant only realized how bad it was during a team moment under Phil Jackson during the 1990-91 season. The coach had given players books to read, and Grant found himself holding the book unusually close just to make out the words. Jackson noticed immediately.

Grant needed vision correction, but he had a problem. He couldn’t deal with contact lenses. The idea of putting something into his eye didn’t sit right with him. So that option was off the table.

That left one choice: Goggles.

At first, he didn’t want them. No one did that at the time in his position. You had guys like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon wearing protective eyewear, but those were different. Round, traditional, expected, and clearly, Grant wasn’t convinced.

Then Scottie Pippen stepped in. Grant told him he might have to wear the goggles. Pippen didn’t comfort him or ease him into it. He challenged him. Grant didn’t come from a background where you backed down from a dare. If anything, that pushed him forward. That same night, he put them on and stepped onto the court.

And just like that, the look was born. What started as a necessity turned into an identity. The goggles didn’t slow him down. They sharpened everything. For the first time, he could see clearly on the floor.

And the results speak for themselves.

Grant became a key piece of the Chicago Bulls’ first three-peat, winning championships in 1991, 1992, and 1993 alongside Michael Jordan and Pippen. He wasn’t the headline star, but he was essential. Defense, rebounding, toughness, all of it anchored the frontcourt. He later added a fourth title in 2001 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But in Chicago, that trio of Jordan, Pippen, and Grant defined an era. They played together at the highest level, and Grant’s role in that group often gets overlooked. The goggles became part of that identity. You saw them, and you knew exactly who it was.

And over time, what once felt awkward became iconic. Kids copied it, and fans remembered it. It stood out in a league full of stars because it wasn’t about flair.