Jamie Foxx Tells The Incredible Story Of Michael Jordan Calling Him “Motherf**ker” And Stealing His Date: “When He Walked Off, Everybody Walked Off With Him”

There are many stories of how incredible Michael Jordan was on the court, but plenty of other anecdotes show how imposing he was when he wasn't destroying rivals with his skills. His Airness is the greatest basketball of all time, and everybody respected that, even casual fans or people who had no interest in the beautiful game. 

Jordan's image was and still is something huge, but during his active days, MJ was a menace to everybody, and one of the most talented actors in the world learned that firsthand when he saw one of his dates getting after Jordan in 1997. 

Jamie Foxx has lived many moments with NBA legends; from helping Shaquille O'Neal go through his beef with Kobe Bryant, to starring in a big moment with the Black Mamba, who let him know he would be a 5-time NBA champion, and more. 

However, one of the biggest that Foxx lived involves none other than the GOAT, Michael Jordan. Back in 1997, at an All-Star Game, Jordan ran into Foxx, greeted him with an insult, and then walked off. During an appearance on ‘The Platform Basketball Podcast,’ Foxx talked about this crazy MJ story, where No. 23 cursed him out and even 'stole' Jamie's date at the time (5:22).

"I remember being at the All-Star Game in Cleveland and I'm trying to get this little girl, I'm doing everything I can, I'm just coming up, I ain't really hiked, I ain't got no resume... And then all of a sudden, the room started shaking. I see that hoop earring, I was like 'oof'. Black Jesus walked up in there and this is what's crazy, he was so famous, and he looked over and saw me, and he said, "what's up, motherf**ker?' And he spoke to me. Dawg, it’s like he blessed me for the whole party," the Django Unchained superstar said. 

"I had to gather myself and say, 'hey, what's up?' I see you, I see you. But, when he walked off, dawg, everybody walked off with him, including the girl I was with.’ And the girl said, ‘anyway it was nice meeting you, ‘Sinbad.' She forgot everything."

This was hilarious, and even if Foxx added some fictional elements there, it is a great story. That's the Jordan effect at its finest, as everybody wanted to be close to No. 23. Even though things have changed and people don't go as crazy as before, MJ still draws a lot of attention wherever he goes. 

Right now, he won't steal your date, but even without wanting to do it, MJ could ruin people's nights with only his presence. 

