Jason Kidd Believes Ja Morant Is Special And All Eyes Will Be On Him

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd believes Ja Morant will be in the MVP conversation soon. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard received some lavish praise from Kidd ahead of the skirmish between the two teams.

Morant has had two good outings so far as the Grizzlies won both their games, and in their first back-to-back set, they go up against a formidable Luka Doncic and Co.

Kidd spoke to the media and lauded the 23-year-old calling him special.

“He’s special and all eyes will be on him. He will be in that conversation to be MVP. Ja is about winning and making plays.”

Also sharing his thoughts on going up against was Doncic himself:

"It's also good to go against players like that. It's fun, and it's fun for the fans, and I think they'll enjoy the game,"

The Morant vs Doncic face-off will be one of the key player battles to watch out for when the two teams meet at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Is Ja Morant A Potential MVP Candidate?

Ja Morant has risen meteorically to become a franchise superstar for the Grizzlies. Since he entered the league in 2019, he's been labeled as a potential superstar. 

His Morant's sensational 2021-22 season further cemented the belief that he would be seen in the MVP race and the guard did just that when he erupted for 49 points against the Houston Rockets. His game awareness and athleticism make him one of the more exciting talents in the NBA.

The proof is in the pudding. He averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in 57 games last year, and the Grizzlies will look to build on his successful and consistent run. His mettle will be tested against the Mavericks who look to launch their own playoff and beyond campaign this time.

