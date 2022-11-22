Jason Kidd Reveals He Will Increase Christian Wood's Minutes Throughout The Season

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks fell to an ugly loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets where they blew a late 5-point lead to lose the game by 1 point after Luka Doncic decided he needed to sink a 40-footer when his team needs just 2 points to win and missed his ensuing shot.

The Mavericks keep losing games due to poor rotational decisions like leaving players like Christian Wood on the bench when they're making an impact. Wood and Luka have strong chemistry together, but Wood's minutes have been restricted by Jason Kidd so far.

He played just 17 minutes against Denver and is averaging 24.6 minutes on the season, but Kidd is saying that Wood will be getting more minutes in the future.

"C-Wood, in that first game against Denver, he did everything well... There's no guarantee you're gonna get minutes. Every game is different. This isn't CYO where you're allowed to play for whatever reason, this is a team." "You look at the roster, the roster is heavy. We got a lot of bigs and the beauty of this is that Maxi is out. So when Maxi comes back, someone has to be unselfish. That is what good teams can do, they can be unselfish. It isn't about minutes or scoring, it's about winning. For C-Wood, his minutes will go up. This is just the start of the journey. We're 16 games into this. I see his minutes going up but we do have a roster of bigs."

Kidd seems to promise Wood minutes while also saying that the Mavs are a roster of bigs and that they need to be unselfish. That is a mixed message but if Wood is giving good production in his minutes, he should eventually win out over the others.

The Dallas Mavericks Need To Tweak Their Roster

The Mavericks' roster building has had some flaws in it and this season has been exposing those. The team has no creators outside of Luka Doncic and limited ball handlers. Players like Facundo Campazzo and Frank Ntilikina don't fill anyone with confidence over what the Mavs have for point guards behind Luka.

The wings on the team like Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith have struggled with inconsistency as well. They have a lot of bigs on the roster, as Kidd eluded, but it doesn't seem like the Mavs need all these pieces.

They've been linked to trades for Zach LaVine and Draymond Green. With the historic level at which Luka is playing, the Mavs might just be one move away from having a championship contender on their hands.

