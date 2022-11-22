Skip to main content

Jay Williams Stands Up for Ben Simmons Ahead Of Return To Philadelphia

Ben Simmons

After two straight games of solid play, people still aren't sure what to make of Ben Simmons. So far, most of what we've seen has been bad and Ben had been unreliable when they've needed him most. Still, he has shown some flashes (especially recently) that he can be the player who made an All-Star team in Philadelphia and the Neyts are holding out hope he might be able to find some consistency.

Tonight's game in Philadelphia should serve as an especially challenging test for this team, and Simmons in particular. His complicated past with the franchise is no secret, and it's safe to say that he can expect a heavy downpour of boos each and every time he touches the ball.

For these next few hours, hell be reminded how much people hate him out there in the City of Brotherly Love. Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, however, former NBA point guard Jay Williams publicly defended Simmons ahead of the showdown against his former team.

"I think last year I started to see something. And I think it's a bigger discussion. Everybody has an opinion and everybody has an idea of what they think is going on, and everybody tries to come to some assessment. I just saw so many people hounding upon a guy that's trying to find himself. I got a little bit tired of it. I get that he works in an industry where the more polarizing you say the more viral it becomes, but I saw that happening to the extreme with Ben Simmons. After having an in-depth conversation about it, it gave me a different perspective. And I do root for him. I want to see Ben Simmons do well. I allowed people to tell me what my NBA career meant. And, I think for a short period of life, that really affected me. Now, everybody that told me what my NBA career meant, never played a damn second in the NBA."

Ben Simmons Is Ready For Intense Matchup Against The 76ers 

In what some are calling the most toxic environment for any visiting star ever, Simmons will be facing unbelievable pressure to perform in front of a crowd that absolutely hates him. While some doubt he can handle it, Simmons hasn't shied away from the challenge so far.

"In Philly? Come on man," Simmons said. "I know what's coming. It's a part of the game. One thing about Philly fans is that they're incredible, they're die-hards for Philly."

At least Ben knows what's coming. Maybe now, he'll have better odds of coming out of this with a victory.

Regardless of what happens, the only way for Ben to truly come back from this is to go out there and play like a star. If the last three games are any indication of his current trajectory, then it's good news for Nets fans.

