Skip to main content

John Salley Explains How Good Larry Bird Was: "Larry Bird Is A Black Guy That Bleaches His Skin Just So He Won’t Get In Trouble Going Downtown Indiana."

John Salley Explains How Good Larry Bird Was: "Larry Bird Is A Black Guy That Bleaches His Skin Just So He Won’t Get In Trouble Going Downtown Indiana."

Larry Bird is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Bird was expected to hit the ground running even before he was drafted into the league. Speaking of his draft, he was taken by the Boston Celtics in the 1978 NBA Draft using the 6th overall pick. Bird spent his entire career with the Celtics and gave the fans many memorable moments. 

While Bird is regarded as one of the legends of the sport, he gets overlooked when we talk about the GOAT debate. But when we take a look at what Bird achieved in his career, it becomes difficult to leave him out of the GOAT debate.

In addition to that, Bird was a white player when the league was primarily dominated by black players.

Larry Bird Gets Huge Praise By John Salley

During the 1980s, the NBA was dominated by black players and their insane ability to play the game of basketball. In that era, Bird entered the league and took it by storm for various reasons.

His rivalry with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is still regarded as the best rivalry to exist in the history of the NBA by most fans. On that note, former NBA player John Salley recently heaped huge praise on Bird in an episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe.

Via Sportskeeda:

“Larry Bird is a black guy that bleaches his skin just so he won’t get in trouble going downtown Indiana. … Larry was just the business! … You can ask Magic [Johnson]. He didn’t miss. Those big shots went in, those big plays he made. He’s gonna talk smack and sound like it. That’s when I knew he was just passing for white!”

As Salley mentioned, Larry Bird was simply one of the best players to ever play in the league. He may not be the GOAT for most fans, but his achievements with the Celtics can never be overlooked. He helped the team win three NBA Championships during his career with the legendary organization while being the best player on the roster in all three of those championship runs.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

John Salley Explains How Good Larry Bird Was: "Larry Bird Is A Black Guy That Bleaches His Skin Just So He Won’t Get In Trouble Going Downtown Indiana."
NBA Media

John Salley Explains How Good Larry Bird Was: "Larry Bird Is A Black Guy That Bleaches His Skin Just So He Won’t Get In Trouble Going Downtown Indiana."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Dwight Howard Reveals The Los Angeles Lakers Refused To Offer Him A New Contract
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Reveals The Los Angeles Lakers Refused To Offer Him A New Contract

By Orlando Silva
Adam Silver
NBA Media

NBA Owners May Start Selling Their Teams Due To Strong Franchise Valuations

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Protect Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Blasted Him Because Of The Last Dance
NBA Media

NBA Fans Protect Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Blasted Him Because Of The Last Dance

By Divij Kulkarni
Dwight Howard Confirms He Left Kobe Bryant To Play With James Harden, Explains Why They Didn't Succeed
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Confirms He Left Kobe Bryant To Play With James Harden, Explains Why They Didn't Succeed

By Divij Kulkarni
Magic Johnson Emotionally Reveals When He Found Out His Son Was Gay: "I Saw Early On He's Playing With Dolls, Like To Play Dress-Up..."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Emotionally Reveals When He Found Out His Son Was Gay: "I Saw Early On He's Playing With Dolls, Like To Play Dress-Up..."

By Orlando Silva
Jacque Vaughn
NBA Media

The Brooklyn Nets Shock NBA Fans After Officially Naming Jacque Vaughn As Head Coach: "What Happened To Udoka?"

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To John Salley Saying LeBron James Won't Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As All-Time Leading Scorer: "That Sounds Like A Threat"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To John Salley Saying LeBron James Won't Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As All-Time Leading Scorer: "That Sounds Like A Threat"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Former Lakers Champion Reveals The GOATs Of Each Decade
NBA Media

Former Lakers Champion Reveals The GOATs Of Each Decade

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reacts After Brooklyn Nets Decide To Remove Him From The Suspension List

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons Wants To Play For Australia In Paris 2024: "I'm Going To The Olympics. It's A Dream Of Mine."
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Wants To Play For Australia In Paris 2024: "I'm Going To The Olympics. It's A Dream Of Mine."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Blew Off Steve Nash's Plays 10 Times In One Game: "I Couldn’t Believe What I Was Seeing."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Blew Off Steve Nash's Plays 10 Times In One Game: "I Couldn’t Believe What I Was Seeing."

By Divij Kulkarni
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Spectacular 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors And Nets: This Would Shake Up The NBA
NBA Media

The Spectacular 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors And Nets: This Would Shake Up The NBA

By Orlando Silva
Shams Charania Reveals Kyrie Irving And Nets Locker Room Need To Fix The Relationship
NBA Media

Shams Charania Reveals Kyrie Irving And Nets Locker Room Need To Fix The Relationship

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

By Divij Kulkarni