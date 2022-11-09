John Salley Explains How Good Larry Bird Was: "Larry Bird Is A Black Guy That Bleaches His Skin Just So He Won’t Get In Trouble Going Downtown Indiana."

Larry Bird is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Bird was expected to hit the ground running even before he was drafted into the league. Speaking of his draft, he was taken by the Boston Celtics in the 1978 NBA Draft using the 6th overall pick. Bird spent his entire career with the Celtics and gave the fans many memorable moments.

While Bird is regarded as one of the legends of the sport, he gets overlooked when we talk about the GOAT debate. But when we take a look at what Bird achieved in his career, it becomes difficult to leave him out of the GOAT debate.

In addition to that, Bird was a white player when the league was primarily dominated by black players.

Larry Bird Gets Huge Praise By John Salley

During the 1980s, the NBA was dominated by black players and their insane ability to play the game of basketball. In that era, Bird entered the league and took it by storm for various reasons.

His rivalry with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is still regarded as the best rivalry to exist in the history of the NBA by most fans. On that note, former NBA player John Salley recently heaped huge praise on Bird in an episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe.

“Larry Bird is a black guy that bleaches his skin just so he won’t get in trouble going downtown Indiana. … Larry was just the business! … You can ask Magic [Johnson]. He didn’t miss. Those big shots went in, those big plays he made. He’s gonna talk smack and sound like it. That’s when I knew he was just passing for white!”

As Salley mentioned, Larry Bird was simply one of the best players to ever play in the league. He may not be the GOAT for most fans, but his achievements with the Celtics can never be overlooked. He helped the team win three NBA Championships during his career with the legendary organization while being the best player on the roster in all three of those championship runs.

