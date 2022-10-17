Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins Predicted They'd Get Massive Contract Extensions After 2022 Championship Win: "We About To Get The Bag"

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors proved to the entire world that their championship dynasty hadn't ended when they won the 2022 Championship behind the efforts of a sole leader in Stephen Curry. Most teams they faced were not equipped to beat them in a 7-game series. The Warriors' depth was crucial to their title win, but there were questions all summer about how long these players will stay with the Warriors.

While rotational players from the '22 championship squad like Otto Porter Jr. have left the team, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins received extensions as they entered the final year of their existing contracts. The payday that Wiggins and Poole received was something they knew was coming their way when they won the title, as proven in a video.

Poole received a 4-year, $140 million contract while Wiggins took a pay cut and gave the Warriors a discount by signing a 4-year, $110 million contract, with a player option on the fourth year.

Will The Extensions Be Worth It?

The Warriors are going all-in to ensure their championship dynasty can continue being built. The team is deep into the luxury tax, with a wage bill so high that the team may be forced to bring it up during the next CBA negotiations, as the Warriors will have a nearly $500 million bill for 2023-24 if Draymond Green accepts the player option on his contract.

The Warriors are ensuring that primary rotational players stay on the team to continue their push for more championships. Wiggins was one of the biggest defensive weapons the Warriors had during the playoffs, guarding the likes of Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum on his own. Poole is a microwave scorer that could pair really well with the free-scoring backcourt of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

Draymond Green's future is still yet to be decided but the Warriors seem to be in a strong enough position roster-wise to possibly let the first piece of the iconic GSW trio to fall, with Green possibly signing elsewhere next summer.