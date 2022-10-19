Kendrick Perkins Destroys Lakers GM Rob Pelinka After Getting Embarrassed By The Warriors In Season Opener: "Rob Pelinka Needs To Be Ashamed Of Himself For This Roster He Put Together Doing The Off-Season."

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have been under the microscope this summer due to their miserable performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. Most were keenly watching what moves the Lakers would make during the offseason to improve their roster. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka seemed busy.

Well, after what seemed like an eternity for Lakers fans, the 2022-23 NBA season recently kicked off. The Lakers played their season opener on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors and they were utterly destroyed by the 2022 NBA champions.

Apart from the Lakers' Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, most of the team had a pretty underwhelming game. It seemed like the Lakers were completely outmatched by the Warriors in the three-point shooting department.

One may wonder if Rob Pelinka is to blame for this upset as he could have created a better roster during the offseason.

Kendrick Perkins Berates Rob Pelinka For His Offseason Decisions

During the offseason, the Lakers were expected to add elite three-point shooters to improve the team's chances of not only making it to the playoffs but also having a decent run there.

However, the Lakers certainly failed to fulfill that objective and it was seen in their season opener disaster against the Warriors. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins blames Rob Pelinka for the poor performance of the Lakers.

Rob Pelinka needs to be ashamed of himself for this roster he put together doing the off-season. God Bless America!

Perkins certainly didn't hold back in calling out Pelinka for his poor decision making during the offseason. Considering the fact that the Lakers may have another bad season, Rob's job may be in danger. If he cannot make some good trades during the season, this may be the last season when we see Pelinka in his current role.