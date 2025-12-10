4 Best Daniel Gafford Landing Spots Include Western Powerhouse And Eastern Rising Team

The Dallas Mavericks appear to be on the verge of undergoing a rebuild. From players such as Anthony Davis to Daniel Gafford being mentioned in trade chatter, the Mavericks could be preparing for a large-scale roster overhaul.

The Mavericks’ approach to a rebuild may be justified. After a 9-16 start to the 2025-26 season, Dallas hasn’t looked as impressive as advertised. Although they have been successful in their last few outings, given all the rumors involving its star players, the franchise may choose to go in a new direction.

On this note, ESPN’s Shams Charania noted that Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford could be on the trade block, as the Mavs are willing to field trade offers for him.

Gafford has positioned himself as a capable secondary big man. Although he missed a few games early in the season due to an ankle injury, he has bounced back well.

While posting averages of 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game on 61.0% shooting from the floor, Gafford has garnered a lot of interest in the trade market. With several teams seeking to improve their frontcourt, we look at four teams that could be ideal landing spots for Daniel Gafford.

Los Angeles Lakers

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2032 second-round pick

The Los Angeles Lakers have been presented as suitors for Daniel Gafford since the offseason. Since acquiring Luka Doncic, the Lakers have been clear in expressing their interest in signing a pick-and-roll big man who is attuned to Doncic’s style of playing.

Given Gafford’s familiarity with Doncic, the big man was viewed as the ideal target for the Purple and Gold. Although no such deal occurred at the time, the Lakers have a new opportunity to acquire the big man.

The Lakers’ trade assets are currently restricted to their expiring contracts and limited draft capital. On paper, a trade involving Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and a second-round pick may have some merit. However, considering the relationship between the Lakers’ and the Mavericks’ front offices, it is unlikely for Dallas to settle on a package.

Detroit Pistons

Proposed Trade Details

Detroit Pistons Receive: Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jaden Ivey, Charles Bassey, 2027 second-round pick (BKN or DAL)

The Detroit Pistons could be an interesting landing spot for Daniel Gafford this season. As the top-seeded team in the East this season, boasting a 19-5 record, the Pistons have been impressive. Given that they could even emerge as contenders this year, acquiring a reliable center to strengthen their frontcourt rotation could prove worthwhile.

For the Pistons, acquiring Gafford would likely require them to part with Jaden Ivey, Charles Bassey, and a second-round pick.

Parting with Ivey may not be as much of a concern, as the guard has effectively fallen out of the rotation. While Bassey has been solid for Detroit this year, the Pistons may view Gafford’s addition as a notable upgrade.

Detroit’s current big man rotation features Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. Given how impressive both have been, Daniel Gafford may struggle to earn minutes in the rotation. But considering how his playing style would align with Cade Cunningham‘s, the Pistons could improve their squad depth by making this trade.

Indiana Pacers

Proposed Trade Details

Indiana Pacers Receive: Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Obi Toppin, 2027 second-round pick (UTA)

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the more tragic teams this season. After being struck by injuries, the Pacers have sunk to the bottom of the East, sitting at 14th with a 6-18 record.

Aside from being injury-riddled, the Pacers have also seen significant roster changes, especially with Myles Turner walking in free agency. In light of his departure, recent reports have indicated that Indiana is looking for a replacement. With this in mind, Daniel Gafford has been presented as an option for the Pacers.

Gafford has proven himself to be a reliable asset on both ends of the floor. Although he doesn’t fit the template of the floor-spacing big man, he remains a solid rim-protector and a strong rebounder.

Considering Indiana is without their star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, this season, Gafford may not be of much use in the rotation. However, once the Pacers’ star is back in the lineup next season, Gafford may earn a more significant role.

Golden State Warriors

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Moses Moody, Gui Santos

The Golden State Warriors also emerged as a potential landing spot for Daniel Gafford this offseason. Although the Warriors signed Al Horford in free agency, given their current situation, placing eighth in the West with a 13-12 record, the Warriors could look to make some upgrades.

To acquire Gafford, Golden State may be required to part with Moses Moody and Gui Santos. Given Golden State’s limited draft assets (primarily first-round picks), the Warriors may not wish to include them in a deal for a player such as Gafford.

Although the Mavericks would prefer draft capital from a rebuilding perspective, young players such as Moody and Santos also have value.

Meanwhile, acquiring Gafford could be significant for the Warriors. Given their need for a strong inside presence on both ends of the floor, adding a traditional big man like Gafford seems to address their immediate problems.

It is worth noting that, despite their current standing, Golden State has title aspirations. While adding Gafford would not transform them into a title contender, it would certainly bring the Warriors a step closer.

Should The Mavericks Trade Daniel Gafford?

The Dallas Mavericks currently boast a lot of depth in the frontcourt. With Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford filling out the big man rotation, it is evident that the Mavericks need to restructure their roster.

Should Dallas opt for a rebuild, trading Davis may become a priority. While this may also lead to Gafford being on the trade block, the Mavericks would not be advised to part with him.

Lively, though brilliant, is prone to injuries. Given the need for a reliable backup in today’s NBA, the Mavericks may see more benefit in retaining Gafford.

While this scenario is largely dependent on the trade market for Davis and whether Dallas can strike a deal, keeping their second-option big man should be worthwhile for the Mavericks.