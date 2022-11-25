Credit: Fadeaway World

Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard have been beefing for a long time now, and whenever he has the chance, Shaq doesn't hesitate to call out Howard for whatever reason. The Big Diesel has been on D-12 for a while and that doesn't seem to change even now that Howard is out of the NBA.

After a successful debut in the Taiwanese T1 League, Dwight Howard was met with a lot of praise, especially from NBA fans, who went crazy after seeing his incredible statline. While most fans were happy for Dwight, Shaquille O'Neal wasn't, and he didn't miss his chance to diss the former DPOY award winner.

O'Neal downplayed Howard's performance in Taiwan, saying that he's expected to do that given the size difference between the former Los Angeles Lakers player and the rest of the players in the league.

Kevin Durant Liked A Tweet And Obviously Supported Dwight Howard In A Beef Against Shaquille O'Neal

Howard wasn't having any of that and fired back at the legendary center, telling him to respect the players who play with and against him, as well as the T1 League. After The NBA Central shared a tweet showing Howard's statements against Shaq, many fans defended Dwight.

Another person who showed his support for the Orlando Magic legend was none other than Kevin Durant, who was caught liking this tweet, siding with Howard in this long-tenured beef.

Durant has had his fair share of exchanges with O'Neal, who has criticized him, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and the entire Brooklyn Nets in the past three seasons. Shaq has earned a reputation for trashing the new generations, but he has a special place for Howard.

The ongoing beef with Howard won't stop anytime soon since Shaq doesn't stop attacking the man that took the Superman nickname from him. Egos are something crazy, as they can extend feuds for many many years.

