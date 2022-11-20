Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Explains Why He Called Kyrie Irving 'Idiot'

Kyrie Irving has earned a lot of criticism thanks to his actions on social media in recent weeks. The Brooklyn Nets' star point guard was involved in controversy after he shared an anti-Semitic movie on social media, which sparked a lot of reactions, with many people criticizing Irving. 

While some people like LeBron James and Paul Pierce have defended Irving after being suspended, others like Shaquille O'Neal have had some harsh things to say about the 2016 NBA champion. 

O'Neal went off against Kyrie, calling him out for his actions on Twitter, being the person he is, and having the impact he has on people. The Big Diesel went on to call Irving an 'idiot' for his behavior. 

Shaq has been very vocal against Kyrie, not only this season but the last one when the player refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Things haven't changed this one after Kyrie got himself in trouble again, sparking a huge backlash against him. O'Neal explained why he called Irving an 'idiot' (3:05 mark).

“A lot of people took offense with what I said because a lot of times you listen, but you listen through emotions. When I said “idiot,” I meant you can’t do anything that’s going to blemish your name, you personally! You personally can’t blemish or tarnish your name, your legacy, your career.

“I don’t mess with people’s religions and what they do. You believe what you believe and you stand on what you believe, that’s what you’re supposed to do. But when you put yourself in jeopardy, you gotta be smarter than that. And that’s all what I was saying when I said “idiot.”

“A lot of us when we get this money and we get these followers, we think we know everything.… Social media is a powerful tool but you have to practice some type of responsibility with that.”

Kyrie is reportedly ready to make his return to the court tonight when the Brooklyn Nets face the Memphis Grizzlies. They have shown a better face recently, and adding Kyrie to the mix would be huge for them. Time will tell if the point guard can add more to the Nets or will create more issues for them. 

