Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Says Kevin Huerter Is Playing Like Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson

Kevin Durant Says Kevin Huerter Is Playing Like Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson

The Sacramento Kings and their players are not usually at the receiving end of a lot of love from others in the NBA. The team hasn't been relevant for a long time now; they haven't made the playoffs since 2006, which is abysmal for any franchise. But something had to go right for the Kings at some point, and it seems this season is the one where a few things are coming together

De'Aaron Fox is playing at an elite level right now, and those around him are also performing exceptionally well. After starting the season 0-4 and then sitting at a 3-6 record following 9 games, the Kings have gone on an incredible 6-game winning streak. Their offense is thriving, with Fox attacking drives, Sabonis wreaking havoc in the paint, and shooters like Kevin Huerter pouring it in from deep. 

Kevin Durant Compared Kevin Huerter To Klay Thompson And Stephen Curry

Kevin Huerter is having himself a season, averaging over 16 points per game. The Kings' man has been shooting lights out from three-point range. He is averaging over 7 threes a game and is making them at an elite 50% clip. He's had multiple games of over 20 points and his prowess has not gone unnoticed. Kevin Durant gave both the Kings and Huerter, in particular their props on his podcast. 

"Kevin Huerter, right now, he playing like Klay, Steph. The way he coming off the handoffs and shooting the basketball right now. If you not a basketball fan and locked in on the league, you gotta watch how Kevin Huerter shooting this ball right now. He in the 50s. And when you hear all these stats, everybody just seem way better than what they are... But Kevin Huerter shooting like 7 threes a game, and they all at 50%. When you  hear that and then you watch the clips and the shots he shooting, it's like, 'Oh sh*t, we in for a long night.'"

This is high praise for Huerter, and he will be thrilled to have gotten it from someone of the stature of Kevin Durant. The Sacramento Kings will need to keep this up for a while if they want to be taken seriously, but right now, they have every reason to be optimistic. If they can finally break the playoff drought, this team will receive a lot of love from fans of the Kings and fans from across the NBA in general. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lakers Fans Feel Bad For Anthony Davis After Huge Double-Double In Loss To Suns: “He Couldn't Have Done More”
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Feel Bad For Anthony Davis After Huge Double-Double In Loss To Suns: “He Couldn't Have Done More”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Devin Booker Calls Out Patrick Beverley After He Pushed Deandre Ayton In The Back: "Push Them In The Chest"
NBA Media

Devin Booker Calls Out Patrick Beverley After He Pushed Deandre Ayton In The Back: "Push Them In The Chest"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant Responds After Ugly Loss To Philadelphia 76ers: "Everyone Wants To See Our Team Fail."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Responds After Ugly Loss To Philadelphia 76ers: "Everyone Wants To See Our Team Fail"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers News: LeBron James' Return Date Finally Revealed After Missing 5 Straight Games
NBA Media

Lakers News: LeBron James' Return Date Finally Revealed After Missing 5 Straight Games

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Young 76ers Fan Goes Viral For Calling Ben Simmons A F*gg*t During Game

By Nico Martinez
“I Thought It Was Going To Be Louder”: Ben Simmons Takes A Shot At The Philadelphia Crowd
NBA Media

“I Thought It Was Going To Be Louder”: Ben Simmons Takes A Shot At The Philadelphia Crowd

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Deal For The Warriors And Heat
NBA Trade Rumors

The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Deal For The Warriors And Heat

By Lee Tran
Charles Barkley Jokes That Ben Simmons Returned To Philadelphia With A Bulletproof Vest On
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Jokes That Ben Simmons Returned To Philadelphia With A Bulletproof Vest On

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Linked As Potential Landing Spot For Russell Westbrook If Bought Out By Lakers
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Linked As Potential Landing Spot For Russell Westbrook If Bought Out By Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Losing To The 76ers Without James Harden Or Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Losing To The 76ers Without James Harden Or Joel Embiid: "Quite A Pathetic Showing..."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ben Simmons Does The 'MJ Shrug' After Knocking Down His First Points Against The Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Does The 'MJ Shrug' After Knocking Down His First Free Throws Against The Philadelphia 76ers

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Video: Ben Simmons Gets Heavy Boos From 76ers Fans During Ahead Of First Return To Philadephia

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons Gets Brutally Honest About His Relationship With Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Gets Brutally Honest About His Relationship With Joel Embiid

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Anthony Davis Has Disappointed Everybody: "He Should Have Been The Best Player In The League By Now."

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Nets Fan Shouts Support At Ben Simmons Ahead Of Game Against 76ers: "Forget All These Fans! Joel’s Scared!”

By Nico Martinez
Watch: Donovan Mitchell Takes Evan Mobley's 10th Rebound And Gets Stared Down By Jarrett Allen
NBA Media

Watch: Donovan Mitchell Takes Evan Mobley's 10th Rebound And Gets Stared Down By Jarrett Allen

By Ishaan Bhattacharya