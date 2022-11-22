Kevin Durant Says Kevin Huerter Is Playing Like Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Sacramento Kings and their players are not usually at the receiving end of a lot of love from others in the NBA. The team hasn't been relevant for a long time now; they haven't made the playoffs since 2006, which is abysmal for any franchise. But something had to go right for the Kings at some point, and it seems this season is the one where a few things are coming together.

De'Aaron Fox is playing at an elite level right now, and those around him are also performing exceptionally well. After starting the season 0-4 and then sitting at a 3-6 record following 9 games, the Kings have gone on an incredible 6-game winning streak. Their offense is thriving, with Fox attacking drives, Sabonis wreaking havoc in the paint, and shooters like Kevin Huerter pouring it in from deep.

Kevin Durant Compared Kevin Huerter To Klay Thompson And Stephen Curry

Kevin Huerter is having himself a season, averaging over 16 points per game. The Kings' man has been shooting lights out from three-point range. He is averaging over 7 threes a game and is making them at an elite 50% clip. He's had multiple games of over 20 points and his prowess has not gone unnoticed. Kevin Durant gave both the Kings and Huerter, in particular their props on his podcast.

"Kevin Huerter, right now, he playing like Klay, Steph. The way he coming off the handoffs and shooting the basketball right now. If you not a basketball fan and locked in on the league, you gotta watch how Kevin Huerter shooting this ball right now. He in the 50s. And when you hear all these stats, everybody just seem way better than what they are... But Kevin Huerter shooting like 7 threes a game, and they all at 50%. When you hear that and then you watch the clips and the shots he shooting, it's like, 'Oh sh*t, we in for a long night.'"

This is high praise for Huerter, and he will be thrilled to have gotten it from someone of the stature of Kevin Durant. The Sacramento Kings will need to keep this up for a while if they want to be taken seriously, but right now, they have every reason to be optimistic. If they can finally break the playoff drought, this team will receive a lot of love from fans of the Kings and fans from across the NBA in general.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.