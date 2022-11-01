Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Speaks Out On Passing Vince Carter To Become 19th On The All-Time Scoring List

Kevin Durant is without a doubt one of the best scorers in NBA history. He is a player well-known for his ability from the midrange area, and Durant is a superstar that is capable of creating his own shot against any defender.

During the recent game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers, Kevin Durant ended up passing Vince Carter to become 19th on the All-Time scoring list. There's no doubt that this is a great individual achievement for Durant, and the night was good overall for the Nets, as they ended up winning against the Pacers.

At the end of the game, Kevin Durant reacted to passing up Vince Carter, claiming that Carter was the first player he "watched and idolized as a kid", adding that he's happy to pass Carter on the scoring list "in a Nets uniform".

“Vince Carter is the first player I watched and idolized as a kid… it’s pretty cool to pass him and I’m glad I’m doing it in a Nets uniform"

Before his retirement, Kevin Durant could potentially end up climbing a few more spots on the all-time scoring list. If he has a few more superstar-level seasons,

The Brooklyn Nets Could Still Be A Good Team This Year

The Brooklyn Nets have the talent to accomplish a lot in the Eastern Conference this season. They have an elite duo in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as long with a solid supporting cast featuring players like Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, and Nicolas Claxton. 

The team is 2-6 right now, and the Brooklyn Nets definitely have some work to do if they are to become an elite Eastern Conference team. However, the team is clearly still confident in what they can do. In fact, Ben Simmons previously claimed that the Brooklyn Nets can still be the best team in the league.

F*** yeah. I believe we can be the best team in the NBA.

Obviously, the Brooklyn Nets aren't happy with the way that they started the season. However, as Kevin Durant noted previously, there are a lot of games left to play this season, and if things break right for the Nets, they could definitely make the NBA Finals.

Hopefully, we see the Brooklyn Nets find some success this year. They are definitely a playoff team right now, with the ceiling of a championship team. Perhaps the Brooklyn Nets can surprise us all this year, and potentially win the franchise's first championship.

