Kevin Durant’s Mom Wanda Used To Smack Michael Beasley When He Got Out Of Line

Michael Beasley shared another revealing story from his childhood, this time centered around Kevin Durant and Durant’s mother, Wanda Durant. The story blends humor with insight, but it also shows how early discipline and structure shaped two players who would later reach the NBA.

Speaking on Club Shay Shay, Beasley described Wanda Durant as a firm presence in their lives when they were kids growing up in Prince George’s County.

“You know, she’d smack me just like she’d smack him. So, but I was always known for being the goofy kid. I didn’t know at the time that I was the bad, mischievous kid. I was just always goofy and happy. I was always joking, always laughing about something dumb.”

“I remember the first time Ms. Wanda took us to a grocery store. I was like 11. I said, hey man, you think they’d laugh if I do this in the club? I did a little funny dance. She looked at me like, what you know about the club? At the time, all I knew was R. Kelly. Everybody was singing about it. I was just always that kid that had a joke, just getting my a** whipped and not caring.”

“Kevin Durant used to talk about basketball all the time. Now that I think about what he’s doing today, I understand manifestation like a motherf***er. KD loves home more than I do. If KD stopped playing basketball, he’s going to live in PG County, Maryland, somewhere. I don’t know exactly where, so don’t go try looking for him.”

“But he loves that place more than I do, I ain’t going to lie. When I first met him, it translated on the basketball court. All I would do was rebound. I literally averaged like 30 rebounds playing with KD because the same way he plays now, he played then. He loved playing with me because I would just rebound and throw it back to him. Rebound and throw it back to him, you understand?”

“So I understand basketball, but past the playground. KD was, he didn’t know this, I didn’t know this at the time, but he was teaching me basketball. He was teaching me the language.”

Beasley’s stories show a clear contrast between personalities. He was loose, playful, and chaotic while Durant was focused. Even at that age, Beasley recalled Durant talking about basketball constantly. That obsession translated directly to how he plays today. Beasley now views it as an early manifestation, a player who already saw his future and stayed locked into it.

On the court, the dynamic was simple. Beasley rebounded everything and fed Durant the ball. He described games where he would grab rebound after rebound, immediately passing it back so Durant could keep shooting. The rhythm built chemistry, but it also became a learning experience. Beasley said Durant was unknowingly teaching him the language of basketball, showing him how to approach the game beyond just playing.

Those childhood moments connect to a much heavier set of experiences Beasley also discussed in the same conversation. He revealed that he stopped speaking to his own mother for three years after learning the truth about his father, a decision he later regretted deeply. That regret intensified when his mother passed away after battling cancer, which he only fully understood late in the process.

He also shared how difficult his upbringing was financially, including a moment where he admitted to stealing pizza from a young Durant because he was going home to a household with multiple mouths to feed. That detail adds another layer to their relationship. It was not just basketball. It was survival, environment, and two very different paths intersecting at the same place.

Beasley’s stories create a full picture. On one side, there is Wanda Durant providing discipline, structure, and accountability to a group of kids. On the other hand, there is Beasley navigating instability, using humor as a shield while trying to find his footing.

Durant’s consistency and focus built the foundation for one of the greatest careers in NBA history. Beasley’s journey has been more complicated, shaped by personal loss and missed connections.