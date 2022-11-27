Skip to main content

Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name A Surprising Piece That Could Improve Brooklyn Nets' Game

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled this season, unable to win at the capacity many people thought they would before the start of the campaign. Steve Nash lost control of his players, which caused him to lose his job as head coach. 

Now, things appear to be getting better under Jacque Vaughn, but the Nets keep struggling and losing games they shouldn't lose at full strength. The Kyrie Irving controversy took a lot of attention from the public and players when they should have been focused on playing basketball, as Kevin Durant said, making things worse for the Nets. 

Many people think this team needs to make a move so they can have a better bid for the NBA championship, and recently, two legends of the game dropped a name that could be helpful for Brooklyn. 

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce recently discussed this situation and went on to say that Dwight Howard could be a good piece for the Nets. The 2020 NBA champion is currently playing in Taiwan, posting incredible numbers in the T1 League, almost averaging a 30-point triple-double

First, Garnett mentioned DeMarcus Cousins, who was also linked to a move to Taiwan recently, but after Paul Pierce mentioned Howard, KG said that D-12 could be the key for the Nets to have bigger aspirations this tumultuous NBA season (11:15).

"What I am saying to you is, they need some more pieces is my point… Man, Dwight over in Taiwan killing. Dwight over there shooting jumpers, I don't even understand. Dwight's in a nice little rhythm, I've seen him play."

The Nets lacked height and rim protection this season, and Howard could be that guy for them while fighting to get rebounds, something Kevin Durant has been doing and has raised many eyebrows around the league. 

Perhaps, if he keeps showing a great level in Taiwan, Dwight will get a new opportunity in the league, but right now, he's enjoying his tenure in the Asian country while the Nets are trying to get back to the top of the standings in the East. They could cross paths soon, as it was reported a couple of weeks ago. 

