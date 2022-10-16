Kevin Garnett Gives Advice To Draymond Green After Green Punched Jordan Poole: "If You Want Some Real Results, Pull Him To The Side."

The Draymond Green and Jordan Poole situation made the headlines around the NBA for more than a week. The two Golden State Warriors teammates starred in a big moment, where they went chest to chest before Poole shoved Green and the latter replied by punching his younger teammate.

It seems like that's part of the past now, especially after Green and Poole were spotted doing their signature handshake before the Warriors' preseason finale, and after Green showed some love to Poole following a tough bucket.

This is an old issue now, but people still want to give their two pennies on it. Robert Horry shared his thoughts on that, calling out the Warriors for not suspending Draymond. He added that if he punched Stephen Curry, the situation would have been completely different.

Kevin Garnett Gives Advice To Draymond Green After Green Punched Jordan Poole

Well, Horry isn't the one with something to say about this situation, as Kevin Garnett recently explained that it's normal to see second-unit players act differently after they win a championship. The Big Ticket admitted that he lived that situation after getting the 2008 NBA title, and gave a piece of advice to Draymond during a recent edition of his KG Certified show (12:40).

"When you win a championship, your second group comes back so arrogant... I get it, but you have to be a little more patient. You gotta be the big home, so some of that you have to take, some of that you have to pull a dude to the side and have a one-on-one and get a lot more from that. You want some real results? Pull them to the side. Y'all get in a small confinement and then talk. Then see how that conversation goes. And that usually are your best results. But, when you're leading at this point, and you're Draymond, you have to be a little more patient with your young boys because they are going off of energy, they are going off for confidence, and it's up to you to help steer that..."

This situation could have been avoided if they made better decisions, but as we know now, they couldn't keep it together, tempers flared and now we have one of the biggest scandals of the 2022 NBA offseason.

Draymond and Poole appear to be on good terms, but it remains to be seen if they will act the same now that Poole got a four-year, $140 million extension, while Green is expected to leave the team soon.