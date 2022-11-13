Credit: Fadeaway World

Russell Westbrook turned 33 years old today and while his team is a complete mess, he does have reasons to celebrate. The former MVP is enjoying a bounce-back season thanks to his new role off the bench and while he hasn't been perfect, he has been a lot better than anyone could have imagined.

Westbrook is averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 assists, and 5.0 rebounds in this new role and he is also shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. He now, in fact, leads the team for the season in 3-point percentage at a career-high 36.2% and no one would have seen that coming before the start of the campaign.

Kevin Hart Posts Hilarious Birthday Message To Russell Westbrook

As he gets showered with love on the day, his good friend Kevin Hart decided to have some fun. The comedian took to Instagram to wish Russ and while the caption was great, the picture was simply hilarious.

Hart tends to get ridiculed for being so short and this was really funny on his part. These two do back a bit and Russ was actually seen partying with Hart after opting into his player option this offseason.

There was a lot of disappointment among Lakers fans when Russ opted in to stay with the team. It wasn't really a surprise as he was always going to do that but a large majority clearly didn't feel he would be able to contribute at a good level. He certainly has done it so far but there are still some concerns with regard to his play.

Anthony Davis called him out for some bad decisions in their latest loss against the Kings, as the Lakers collapsed in the final minutes of the game. A fan also criticized him for a horrible play at the end of that game, as a lapse in concentration allowed De'Aaron Fox to give the Kings a lead with just over a minute remaining. While Westbrook has his flaws, he is far from being the biggest reason why the Lakers have been so bad this season. He should be happy with the way he has played and the Lakers will need him to keep this up to have any shot at turning things around.

