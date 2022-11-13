Skip to main content

Kevin Hart Posts Hilarious Birthday Message To Russell Westbrook

Kevin Hart Posts Hilarious Birthday Message To Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook turned 33 years old today and while his team is a complete mess, he does have reasons to celebrate. The former MVP is enjoying a bounce-back season thanks to his new role off the bench and while he hasn't been perfect, he has been a lot better than anyone could have imagined.

Westbrook is averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 assists, and 5.0 rebounds in this new role and he is also shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. He now, in fact, leads the team for the season in 3-point percentage at a career-high 36.2% and no one would have seen that coming before the start of the campaign.

Kevin Hart Posts Hilarious Birthday Message To Russell Westbrook

As he gets showered with love on the day, his good friend Kevin Hart decided to have some fun. The comedian took to Instagram to wish Russ and while the caption was great, the picture was simply hilarious.

Hart tends to get ridiculed for being so short and this was really funny on his part. These two do back a bit and Russ was actually seen partying with Hart after opting into his player option this offseason.

There was a lot of disappointment among Lakers fans when Russ opted in to stay with the team. It wasn't really a surprise as he was always going to do that but a large majority clearly didn't feel he would be able to contribute at a good level. He certainly has done it so far but there are still some concerns with regard to his play.

Anthony Davis called him out for some bad decisions in their latest loss against the Kings, as the Lakers collapsed in the final minutes of the game. A fan also criticized him for a horrible play at the end of that game, as a lapse in concentration allowed De'Aaron Fox to give the Kings a lead with just over a minute remaining. While Westbrook has his flaws, he is far from being the biggest reason why the Lakers have been so bad this season. He should be happy with the way he has played and the Lakers will need him to keep this up to have any shot at turning things around.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Hart Posts Hilarious Birthday Message To Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Kevin Hart Posts Hilarious Birthday Message To Russell Westbrook

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

NBA Fans React After Nets Go 4-1 Without Kyrie Irving: "It's Nice Having A Team That Just Shows Up..."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Reveals He's Been In Contact With Kyrie Irving: "He's Looking Forward To Playing The Game."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals He's Been In Contact With Kyrie Irving: "He's Looking Forward To Playing The Game."

By Nico Martinez
Bill Simmons Says Ja Morant And Desmond Bane Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says Ja Morant And Desmond Bane Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA

By Gautam Varier
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons

By Gautam Varier
The 10 Best NBA Players That Stephen Curry Beat In The NBA Finals
NBA

The 10 Best NBA Players That Stephen Curry Beat In The NBA Finals

By Nick Mac
Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Has 'Never Been Better' As He Continues To Dominate
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Has 'Never Been Better' As He Continues To Dominate

By Gautam Varier
Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Says Ja Morant Reminds Him Of Allen Iverson

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says The Warriors Will Win Another Championship: "Whether We’re The Best Team Or Not..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Debate Which Team Has Been The Most Disappointing This Season
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Which Team Has Been The Most Disappointing This Season

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Nets Owner Joe Tsai On Kyrie Irving: "He Only Apologized After He Was Suspended...”

By Nico Martinez
Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Drops His Top Five MVP Candidates This Season
NBA Media

Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Drops His Top Five MVP Candidates This Season

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Former Lakers Sharpshooter Gives Crucial Advice To Star Big Man Anthony Davis: "He Needs To Go With The Kobe Mentality."

By Nico Martinez
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors
NBA

10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors

By Nick Mac
Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up

By Divij Kulkarni
De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek