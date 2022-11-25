Skip to main content

Klay Thompson Admits Social Media Hate Was A Reason For Shooting Slump

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters to ever play the game of basketball. and there's no doubt that he has struggled to start the season. Recently, however, Klay Thompson has started to bounce back from his cold start. In his last five games, Klay Thompson has averaged 23.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 2.0 APG while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc.

When speaking to the media recently, Klay Thompson admitted that hate on social media was one reason for his shooting slump, also stating that avoiding social media has been good for him. There is no doubt that a lot of fans have heavily criticized Klay Thompson, with some even suggesting that he should be coming off the bench.

Klay Thompson says his social media avoidance has been great for him and concedes there was a correlation to not playing well. ‘If you lurk, you get hurt.’

Fans can often be ruthless towards athletes on social media, and it is easy to see why Klay Thompson is avoiding social media use at the moment. Hopefully, he continues to play well for the Golden State Warriors, and get back to being a solid two-way wing.

Klay Thompson Still Believes He Can Play At A High Level

Though Klay Thompson is inconsistent as of right now, he still believes that he can play at a high level. Previously, Thompson noted that he'll "get back to form", and added that he "was right there" at that level last season.

“Yeah, that’s true, but I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s--t,” Thompson told B/R. “I helped a team win a championship last year and people still want to discredit what you do.

"You know what I’ve learned about that? You just can’t please everybody. But for myself individually, it’s about rediscovering that form of efficiency and that two-way play that made me great. And I feel like I'm well on my way there.

“I have no doubt in my mind I’ll get back to form,” Thompson told B/R. “I was there last year. I was right there. We won a championship. And I have no doubt we’ll get back there. The proof is in the pudding. But there’s one more thing I’ll say: You can’t take away the hardware.”

Hopefully, we see Klay Thompson find some consistency in the future, and the Golden State Warriors will definitely need him at his best to get deep in the playoffs, and potentially win another championship.

The Golden State Warriors' next game is against the Utah Jazz, and this could be another opportunity for the team to get a win. The Utah Jazz lack elite perimeter defenders with the exception of Jarred Vanderbilt right now, and perhaps this will be an opportunity for Klay Thompson to have an explosive scoring night.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Admits Social Media Hate Was A Reason For Shooting Slump

By Lee Tran
rose mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Executive Thinks Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Derrick Rose

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant Gets Real On LeBron James Breaking The All-Time Scoring Record
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On LeBron James Breaking The All-Time Scoring Record

By Orlando Silva
10 Best Inspirational Quotes By Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

10 Best Inspirational Quotes By Kobe Bryant

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan

By Orlando Silva
The Superstars That Would Be A Perfect Fit With Luka Doncic
NBA

The Superstars That Would Be A Perfect Fit With Luka Doncic

By Eddie Bitar
The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson

By Eddie Bitar
Lamar Odom Boldly Claims Phoenix Suns' Mascot Is Racist
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Boldly Claims Phoenix Suns' Mascot Is Racist

By Orlando Silva
Larry Bird’s MVP Points Per Season: The Last NBA Player Who Won 3 MVP Awards In A Row
NBA

Larry Bird’s MVP Points Per Season: The Last NBA Player Who Won 3 MVP Awards In A Row

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fan Blames Zaza Pachulia For Kawhi Leonard's Career: 242 Missed Games After Warriors Player Injured Kawhi In The Playoffs
NBA Media

NBA Fan Blames Zaza Pachulia For Kawhi Leonard's Career: 242 Missed Games After Warriors Player Injured Kawhi In The Playoffs

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Curry's Son Almost Punched Draymond Green, But Ayesha Curry Intervened
NBA Media

Stephen Curry's Son Almost Punched Draymond Green, But Ayesha Curry Intervened

By Aikansh Chaudhary
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Says Klay Thompson Deserves An Apology After His Recent Performances
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says Klay Thompson Deserves An Apology After His Recent Performances

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Suggests A Trade Between The Los Angeles Lakers And Orlando Magic
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Suggests A Trade Between The Los Angeles Lakers And Orlando Magic

By Aaron Abhishek
2022-23 NBA Stat Leaders Right Now: Luka Doncic Is The Best Scorer, Anthony Davis Is The Best Rebounder
NBA Media

2022-23 NBA Stat Leaders Right Now: Luka Doncic Is The Best Scorer, Anthony Davis Is The Best Rebounder

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shams Charania’s Alleged Burner Account Made An Epic Joke About Adrian Wojnarowski
NBA Media

Shams Charania’s Alleged Burner Account Made An Epic Joke About Adrian Wojnarowski

By Orlando Silva