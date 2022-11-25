Klay Thompson Admits Social Media Hate Was A Reason For Shooting Slump

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters to ever play the game of basketball. and there's no doubt that he has struggled to start the season. Recently, however, Klay Thompson has started to bounce back from his cold start. In his last five games, Klay Thompson has averaged 23.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 2.0 APG while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc.

When speaking to the media recently, Klay Thompson admitted that hate on social media was one reason for his shooting slump, also stating that avoiding social media has been good for him. There is no doubt that a lot of fans have heavily criticized Klay Thompson, with some even suggesting that he should be coming off the bench.

Klay Thompson says his social media avoidance has been great for him and concedes there was a correlation to not playing well. ‘If you lurk, you get hurt.’

Fans can often be ruthless towards athletes on social media, and it is easy to see why Klay Thompson is avoiding social media use at the moment. Hopefully, he continues to play well for the Golden State Warriors, and get back to being a solid two-way wing.

Klay Thompson Still Believes He Can Play At A High Level

Though Klay Thompson is inconsistent as of right now, he still believes that he can play at a high level. Previously, Thompson noted that he'll "get back to form", and added that he "was right there" at that level last season.

“Yeah, that’s true, but I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s--t,” Thompson told B/R. “I helped a team win a championship last year and people still want to discredit what you do. "You know what I’ve learned about that? You just can’t please everybody. But for myself individually, it’s about rediscovering that form of efficiency and that two-way play that made me great. And I feel like I'm well on my way there. “I have no doubt in my mind I’ll get back to form,” Thompson told B/R. “I was there last year. I was right there. We won a championship. And I have no doubt we’ll get back there. The proof is in the pudding. But there’s one more thing I’ll say: You can’t take away the hardware.”

Hopefully, we see Klay Thompson find some consistency in the future, and the Golden State Warriors will definitely need him at his best to get deep in the playoffs, and potentially win another championship.

The Golden State Warriors' next game is against the Utah Jazz, and this could be another opportunity for the team to get a win. The Utah Jazz lack elite perimeter defenders with the exception of Jarred Vanderbilt right now, and perhaps this will be an opportunity for Klay Thompson to have an explosive scoring night.

