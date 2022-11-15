Skip to main content

NBA Fans Debate If The Warriors Should Bench Klay Thompson After Jordan Poole’s Huge Night

NBA Fans Debate If The Warriors Should Bench Klay Thompson After Jordan Poole’s Huge Night

Jordan Poole just had a great showing in the Golden State Warriors 132-95 demolishing of the San Antonio Spurs. Poole led the Warriors in scoring with 36 points after a tough start to the season that saw him become the center of criticism for a Warriors' team that is 6-8 on the season after this win. 

Another player going through a tough spell is Klay Thompson, whose inconsistent start to the season has brought out the likes of Charles Barkley to criticize him. Poole hasn't been solid so far this season, but fans were rekindling the possibility of Klay moving to the bench and Poole becoming the new backcourt partner for Stephen Curry.

Poole's complete lack of defensive ability might plague the Warriors' starters. With the lack of scoring off the Warriors' bench, Poole is incredibly important in that setting but has disappointed so far this season. He scored 36 as a starter tonight, which will make Steve Kerr at least think about a switch in the lineup.

Klay Thompson Or Jordan Poole: Who'll Be The Starter?

The Warriors' roster construction has been imploding in on itself this season with young players like Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman not being able to replace the production of outgoing veterans. Thompson vs. Poole is just another battle they have to fight.

Klay's defensive ability isn't the same as it was before, but his court awareness makes him a far more usable defender than Poole. However, Klay's shot is his best ability and it just hasn't been falling so far this season. Thompson is averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists with a 33% 3-point conversion rate.

Poole's scoring and efficiency are also bad on the season, with averages of 17.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 rebounds but this 36-point night will give his case some more weight. If Klay can't put up a statement performance and the Warriors keep struggling, Steve Kerr might have no choice. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Debate If The Warriors Should Bench Klay Thompson After Jordan Poole’s Huge Night
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate If The Warriors Should Bench Klay Thompson After Jordan Poole’s Huge Night

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Analyst Calls Joel Embiid Unstoppable: "There's Nothing He Can't Do"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Calls Joel Embiid Unstoppable: "There's Nothing He Can't Do"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Devin Booker Goes Off On Refs After Insane Free Throw Disparity In Loss To Heat
NBA Media

Devin Booker Goes Off On Refs After Insane Free Throw Disparity In Loss To Heat

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Joel Embiid Is The Best Big Man In The NBA: "In Terms Of His Talent, I'd Even Put Him Over Jokic..."

By Nico Martinez
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals He Will Never Go To The Toronto Raptors
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Will Never Go To The Toronto Raptors

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits LeBron James Is Still The Face of The NBA
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits LeBron James Is Still The Face Of The NBA

By Nico Martinez
How Ben Simmons May Be Hurting The 76ers' Chances Of Trading For Kevin Durant
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Nets Don't Trust 76ers After Ben Simmons Trade

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Champion Says Donovan Mitchell And Darius Garland Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA: "No Offense To Ja And Bane Or Trae And Dejounte"
NBA Media

Former NBA Champion Says Donovan Mitchell And Darius Garland Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA: "No Offense To Ja And Bane Or Trae And Dejounte"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant Was Unhappy With Horrible Technical Foul Call On Jayson Tatum
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Was Unhappy With Horrible Technical Foul On Jayson Tatum

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Rumors: There Is 'Palpapale Fear' Within Lakers Organization Over Pick Swap With Pelicans In Victor Wembanyama Draft
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: There Is 'Palpapale Fear' Within Lakers Organization Over Pick Swap With Pelicans In Victor Wembanyama Draft

By Nico Martinez
Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Reveals Why He's Taking Klay Thompson Over Stephen Curry In A Shot For His Life

By Nico Martinez
Mark Cuban
NBA Media

Mark Cuban Breaks His Silence On Kyrie Irving Drama: "When You Are A Celebrity, You Can’t Do That."

By Nico Martinez
Jimmy Butler
NBA Media

Western Conference Coach Says The Miami Heat Will Not Win A Title With Jimmy Butler As Their Best Player

By Nico Martinez
Tom Thibodeau
NBA Media

NBA Insider Wants That 'Big Changes' Could Be Coming For The New York Knicks: "Thibodeau's Seat Is Warm..."

By Nico Martinez
Lakers News: LeBron James Being 'Very Cautious' With Latest Injury
NBA Media

Lakers News: LeBron James Being 'Very Cautious' With Latest Injury

By Nico Martinez
Shams Charania Gets Real On The Brooklyn Nets Without Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons: "That's $70 Million Out Of Your Lineup...”
NBA Media

Shams Charania Gets Real On The Brooklyn Nets Without Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons: "That's $70 Million Out Of Your Lineup...”

By Nico Martinez