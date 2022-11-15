NBA Fans Debate If The Warriors Should Bench Klay Thompson After Jordan Poole’s Huge Night

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Poole just had a great showing in the Golden State Warriors 132-95 demolishing of the San Antonio Spurs. Poole led the Warriors in scoring with 36 points after a tough start to the season that saw him become the center of criticism for a Warriors' team that is 6-8 on the season after this win.

Another player going through a tough spell is Klay Thompson, whose inconsistent start to the season has brought out the likes of Charles Barkley to criticize him. Poole hasn't been solid so far this season, but fans were rekindling the possibility of Klay moving to the bench and Poole becoming the new backcourt partner for Stephen Curry.

Poole's complete lack of defensive ability might plague the Warriors' starters. With the lack of scoring off the Warriors' bench, Poole is incredibly important in that setting but has disappointed so far this season. He scored 36 as a starter tonight, which will make Steve Kerr at least think about a switch in the lineup.

Klay Thompson Or Jordan Poole: Who'll Be The Starter?

The Warriors' roster construction has been imploding in on itself this season with young players like Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman not being able to replace the production of outgoing veterans. Thompson vs. Poole is just another battle they have to fight.

Klay's defensive ability isn't the same as it was before, but his court awareness makes him a far more usable defender than Poole. However, Klay's shot is his best ability and it just hasn't been falling so far this season. Thompson is averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists with a 33% 3-point conversion rate.

Poole's scoring and efficiency are also bad on the season, with averages of 17.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 rebounds but this 36-point night will give his case some more weight. If Klay can't put up a statement performance and the Warriors keep struggling, Steve Kerr might have no choice.

